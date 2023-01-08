Rafael Nadal is better because of Novak Djokovic, says John McEnroe

Seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe revealed that Rafael Nadal's rivalry with Novak Djokovic has pushed their respective games to new heights.

The two have faced each other 59 times on the tour, with Djokovic leading the Spaniard 30-29. McEnroe pointed out that the 22-time Grand Slam champion has pushed his rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer to new levels.

He further stated that Nadal has also benefitted from having rivals like the Serb, as he has helped the Spaniard elevate his game.

"He’s forced Novak to give more, and he’s better because of it, and then Novak has helped Rafa get better because he doesn’t want Novak to go by him, and that helped Roger, so this was a beautiful thing to watch for the last 10, 15 years," told the American to Eurosport.

The former World No. 1 mentioned that he uses Nadal as an example for kids at his academy on how to fight for every point.

"With the players and anyone that watches the sport, you look at the guy and go, ‘oh god, how can that guy want it so much still, it looks like he's never won a major’."

He added:

"It looks like every point he plays is the last point he will ever play. I try to teach that to my kids at my academy every day: if you go out and do that, good things will happen, and he’s the greatest example ever."

"Rafael Nadal keeps a humbleness and a cockiness at the same time" - John McEnroe

Rafael Nadal plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

In the same interview, John McEnroe mentioned that despite his constant injury setbacks, Rafael Nadal still has the hunger to succeed in the sport.

He also pointed out the tennis icon's unique quality that stood him apart from any other player on the tour.

"The greatest single quality an athlete can have is that hunger, and no matter how successful you are, just being willing to do the hard yards and the work it requires to even give yourself a chance, and Rafa does that better than anyone."

He added:

"He keeps a humbleness and a cockiness at the same time, which is a tricky thing to maneuver, and he does an incredible job of that."

The American mentioned that the 14-time French Open winner's ability to give it his all to have a chance in a match is second to none.

"You do believe with him that he’ll do anything and everything to get back and give himself that chance, and there are very few players you can say that about, that’s why there's so much respect for Rafa," he added.

