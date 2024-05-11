"Rafael Nadal is bigger than the sport at the end of the day" - Hubert Hurkacz sings Spaniard's praises after sending him packing from Italian Open

Rafael Nadal was recently praised by Hubert Hurkacz after the two battled it out at the 2024 Italian Open on May 11. The Pole referred to the Spaniard as someone who is bigger than the sport.

The Spaniard started his campaign in Rome by defeating Belgium's Zizou Bergs after coming back from a set down. Meanwhile, the Pole, who is seeded seventh, received a bye in the first round.

This was the first meeting between them and started off with both players having to save break points in their respective first service games. However, it was Hurkacz who got the break and didn't look back after as he went on to win the match comfortably 6-1, 6-3.

During his post-match interview, Hurkacz was all praise for the 10-time Italian Open champion. He talked about the Spaniard's achievements on clay and suggested that no other player will ever be able to replicate similar success.

"Oh definitely, really proud of myself, playing Rafa, it's something special it's just uhh it's just different, especially being on clay, the surface that he just dominated over the past 20 years. No one will ever have a record like him on this surface so yeah," Hurkacz said.

The 27-year-old also called the 22-time Major champion bigger than the sport and said that he brought more traction to tennis. The Pole also mentioned how Nadal served as an inspiration to many and ended by saying that he was happy to have had the chance to play him

"He's just bigger than the sport at the end of the day. He just brings so much, so many fans, so many people for all he means, inspires so many guys, and just really happy to have that experience today," he added.

Expand Tweet

Hubert Hurkacz will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round.

"I felt more ready than what I showed" - Rafael Nadal reflects on his loss to Hubert Hurkacz

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Six

During his post-match press conference, Rafael Nadal revealed that he was disappointed with the performance he put up as he felt more ready than what he managed on the court.

"Tough day for me in all ways because I felt more ready than what I showed. That's give me a bad feeling because feeling myself better not being able to show myself on court," Rafael Nadal said.

He said there were too many doubts about his performance surrounding his mind but that was something he had mentioned before the tournament as the Spaniard admitted that these doubts were a result of a lack of tennis in the last two years.

"Something else is something that in some way create me doubts. That's it, no? Just accept the situation. As I said before the tournament start, I am little bit more unpredictable today, not playing enough for the last two years. Too many doubts. Too many questions in all ways, in different matters on the game," he added.

Nadal will look to compete at the Roland Garros next but will only enter the tournament provided he finds his body in good condition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback