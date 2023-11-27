Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker and other tennis players congratulate Italy on Davis Cup win

Several tennis players, including Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker, have extended their congratulations to Jannik Sinner and the victorious Italian Davis Cup team.

Sinner led Italy to its first Davis Cup title since 1976 with a stellar performance in the blockbuster final against Australia. Following Matteo Arnaldi's hard-fought 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin in the opening match, Sinner sealed Italy's triumph by defeating Alex de Minaur in dominant fashion, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Several tennis players, past and present, congratulated Italy on their victory in Malaga, with Rafael Nadal also extending his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

"Congratulations Italy 🇮🇹 Great!!!" he posted on his Instagram story (translated from Italian).

Boris Becker also celebrated Italy's triumph, sharing a clip of the team joyously lifting the coveted trophy.

"Forza Italy," he posted on his Instagram story.

Martina Navratilova, meanwhile, shared that she was moved to tears while witnessing Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli lift the prestigious Davis Cup trophy alongside the winning team.

"Happily crying as I watch Nicola Pietrangeli lift the Davis Cup trophy for Italy- well done to all for an amazing week!!! #DavisCup," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Fabio Fognini shared in his compatriots' triumph and hailed them for their impressive win.

"Forza Italia Sempre. Braviii," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs also extended her congratulations to Italy, praising Jannik Sinner's performance in particular.

"Congrats to Italy on winning the @DavisCup!! Incredible effort from MVP @janniksin on backing up from last week to bring the cup back to Italy for the first time in decades. Massive congrats to the Aussies in making yet another final. Well done to all!" she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Sinner's coach, Darren Cahill, conveyed his appreciation for his protege's performance with a simple fox emoji.

Rafael Nadal has won five Davis Cup titles

Rafael Nadal has enjoyed immense success at the Davis Cup, winning five titles at the prestigious team event. The 22-time Grand Slam champion won his first title at the event in 2004, playing an instrumental role in Spain's win over the United States in the final.

The 37-year-old's second triumph came in 2008, when Spain defeated Argentina in the final. The Spanish team successfully defended their title in 2009, emerging victorious over the Czech Republic in dominant fashion.

The former World No. 1 led Spain to another victory in 2011, triumphing over Argentina once more. His most recent Davis Cup victory took place in 2019, when Spain defeated Canada in the title clash. Nadal won all eight of his matches during the 2019 edition of the event, receiving the Most Valuable Player award for his stellar performance.

