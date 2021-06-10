Rafael Nadal breaks Jimmy Connors' record of most career bagels served at a single tournament

Such is Rafael Nadal's dominance at Roland Garros that he manages to break one record or another with practically every match he plays in Paris. With his 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 quarterfinal win over Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday, the Spaniard has now broken the record for most bagels (a 6-0 set margin) served at a single tournament.

Rafael Nadal has inflicted a whopping 23 bagels in 107 career matches at the claycourt Major. Jimmy Connors was the previous record-holder, with 22 bagels served at the US Open.

Nadal had equaled the record during his 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 win over Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, and has eclipsed it with his latest victory.

Defeating 🇦🇷 Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal gives his 23th bagel at @rolandgarros.



Record for the most given bagels in a single @atptour tournament#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Sb6olEOXuc — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) June 9, 2021

Six-time Roland Garros champion Bjorn Borg is joint third in the list, with 20 bagels to his name in Paris. 1977 French Open champion Guillermo Vilas has the same number of 6-0 sets to his credit at Roland Garros.

Among Rafael Nadal's 'Big 3' rivals, Roger Federer has his best bagel record at the Australian Open, where he has won 17 sets with such a scoreline. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has 15 bagels at the Australian Open and 13 at the US Open; Federer has 12 at the latter event.

Full list of Rafael Nadal's 23 bagels at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal after beating Diego Schwartzman

Here's a look at each of the 23 bagels that Rafael Nadal has served over the years at Roland Garros:

1) Rafael Nadal def. Sebastien Grosjean 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 6-3 in the fourth round at Roland Garros 2005

2) Rafael Nadal def. David Ferrer 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2005

3) Rafael Nadal def. Carlos Moya 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2007

4) Rafael Nadal def. Nicolas Devilder 6-4, 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of Roland Garros 2008

5) Rafael Nadal def. Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-0, 6-2 in the fourth round of Roland Garros 2008

6) Rafael Nadal def. Roger Federer 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 in the finals of Roland Garros 2008

7) Rafael Nadal def. Antonio Veic 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round of Roland Garros 2011

8) Rafael Nadal def. Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of Roland Garros 2012

9) & 10) Rafael Nadal def. Juan Monaco 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 in the fourth round of Roland Garros 2012

11) & 12) Rafael Nadal def. Robby Ginepri 6-0, 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of Roland Garros 2014

13) Rafael Nadal def. David Ferrer 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2014

14) Rafael Nadal def. Facundo Bagnis 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round of Roland Garros 2016

15) & 16) Rafael Nadal def. Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 in the third round of Roland Garros 2017

17) Rafael Nadal def. Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2017

18) Rafael Nadal def. Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round of Roland Garros 2020

19) Rafael Nadal def. Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 in the third round of Roland Garros 2020

20) Rafael Nadal def. Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of Roland Garros 2020

21) Rafael Nadal def. Richard Gasquet 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 in the second round of Roland Garros 2021

22) Rafael Nadal defeated Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 in the fourth round of Roland Garros 2021

23) Rafael Nadal def. Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2021

Edited by Musab Abid