Rafael Nadal can become president if he wants but will pick up a racket again, says Boris Becker

Rafael Nadal has proven his unconditional love for tennis throughout his exceptional career and former tennis player Boris Becker feels that the Spaniard will continue playing the sport even if he is to become the president of his country.

Nadal's contribution to tennis knows no bounds. He has won 22 Majors, 92 ATP titles in his career, including 36 Masters titles, and several such achievements have propelled him to become one of the greatest in tennis.

In a conversation with Eurosport, Becker reflected on the legacy that the former World No. 1 has composed in the sport.

“He is not a tennis legend. He is a legend of the sport, he is one of the most important athletes of the last 25 years,” said the 55-year-old.

The six-time Grand Slam champion feels that Nadal will play again even if he were to become the president of his country.

"He has made his country even more popular, he can become president if he wants , but I think he will pick up a racket again,” Becker said.

However, reflecting on the shocking second round exit of the World No. 2 at the Australian Open and his injury, Becker conveyed that the player will not be playing the sport for much longer and that his recent setback is "a first step towards retirement."

“Will he play until he is 40 years old? I don't think so, yesterday [referring to Nadal's Australian Open loss against McDonald and his injury] is already a first step towards his retirement. An injury like this is tough and at this age it takes even longer to get back into shape," he asserted.

Becker hopes we will see the Spaniard in action again.

"I hope and pray that he recovers soon and we will see him again. In Paris, at the latest. But I think his days are numbered ,” he added.

Rafael Nadal "not going to give up" amidst shocking early exit at 2023 Australian Open

Despite suffering major setbacks at the start of 2023, Rafael Nadal is highly motivated and expressed hopes of putting out better performances for the remainder of the season.

In a conversation with Eurosport, the 36-year-old asserted that he has no plans to give up.

"I'm going to keep fighting . I'm not going to give up anything, it's the beginning of the year," the Spaniard said.

Nadal compared his current situation to a boxing match and believes he has the right mindset to return from the defeat.

"It's like a boxing match and now I'm knocked out, but I have the calm and tranquility to see things in perspective even though now is a complicated moment," stated the former World No. 1.

