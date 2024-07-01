Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz celebrate Spain's quarterfinal entry after resounding 4-1 win over Georgia in UEFA Euro 2024

Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz celebrated Spain's football team's 4-1 win over Georgia in the RO16 of the UEFA Euro 2024. Spain will take on Germany in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Out of all 24 teams at UEFA Euro 2024, Spain was the only one to win all three of their group stage matches. Moreover, La Roja did not concede even a single goal in the group stage.

In the RO16 match against Georgia, Spain dominated the early proceedings but Georgia's fantastic counter-attacking abilities helped them take the lead in the 18th minute. Manchester City midfielder Rodri got Spain back in the match with a goal in the 39th minute to make it 1-1.

It was all Spain in the second half, as Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo got on the scoresheet to help their team to a 4-1 win.

Nadal took to his Instagram stories to celebrate the comeback victory. He also posted about Rodri's Man of the Match performance. Alcaraz also posted about Spain's win on his Instagram Story.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram @rafaelnadal & @carlitosalcarazz)

Luis de la Fuente's men will now take on Julian Nagelsmann's Germany in a blockbuster quarterfinal match-up on Friday, July 5.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will represent Spain at the Olympics in the doubles event

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at The Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event.

After a lot of speculation, it was confirmed earlier in June that Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will team up at the Olympics. The pair is part of the Spanish team and will participate in the doubles event.

“As you all know, one of the doubles teams will be formed by Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal,” David Ferrer confirmed at an event held at the Real Club de Tennis Barcelona (via ATP Tour).

“The second team is yet to be decided, it’s not 100 percent certain. There is a clear idea, but we’re going to wait a little to decide it. If nothing happens to prevent it, Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris,” he added.

Ferrer is the captain of the Spanish team which also includes the likes of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Marcel Granollers.

The Olympics are set to be held in Paris this year and the tennis event, slated to begin on July 27, will be played on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

