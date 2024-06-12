Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz confirmed to play doubles in Paris Olympics 2024 in dream come true moment for reigning French Open champion

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11. Spain's men's tennis team captain, David Ferrer, announced the news on June 12.

This will be Nadal's third Olympic appearance, winning singles gold at Beijing 2008 and doubles gold at Rio 2016. Meanwhile, it will mark reigning French Open champion Alcaraz's debut at the prestigious event.

Ferrer announced the news to the media, stating his goal to win a medal this time—something he couldn't achieve as a player.

"I couldn't win a medal as a player, I hope to do so as captain," he said (via Marca). "One couple is Nadal and Alcaraz and the second is yet to be decided. We are confident that there may be more than one medal."

This is a dream come true for Carlos Alcaraz. Last year, he prayed for Rafael Nadal's recovery while the 22-time Grand Slam champion was injured and out of action, hoping they would get the chance to play doubles together in Paris.

"It depends on both," Alcaraz told the media. "There are many months to Paris, many things can happen. I have to be healthy, work hard and be ready for this tournament, in your case the same. We'll see what happens, but it's clear that it would be a dream."

Spain's men's team for the Olympics also includes Pablo Carreno Busta, Alejandro Davidovich, and Marcel Granollers (doubles). Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa will represent the women's team while Paula Badosa has decided to stay out.

Rafael Nadal on playing doubles with Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Olympics 2024: "It’s hugely exciting for me"

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at The Netflix Slam

In April, Rafael Nadal was asked to comment on Carlos Alcaraz's saying it was his "dream" to play doubles with Nadal at the 2024 Paris Olympics during an appearance on Iguales, the official podcast of the Madrid Open.

The 22-time Major champion replied that he was "hugely excited" about the possibility of such an opportunity arising.

"No, he [Carlos Alcaraz] doesn’t have to ask me anything. I think all things being well, we will play. It’s also hugely exciting for me. If I am not mistaken, I have heard it is from him too," Nadal said.

"So it would be amazing to play the odd tournament before the Olympics to prepare ourselves to get some rapport on the court," the Mallorcan added.

