Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & more pay tribute to Fabio Fognini as Italian announces retirement after Wimbledon exit

Italian tennis star and former top-10 player Fabio Fognini announced his retirement from the sport on Wednesday, July 9. His final match was the five-set thriller against Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the ongoing Wimbledon.

The retirement was on the cards as Fognini previously revealed his plans to hang up his rackets this year, ahead of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome this May. However, no one thought that it would come this early.

The tennis world celebrated the 38-year-old's retirement, as several big names took time from their busy schedules to pay tribute to Fognini. One of Fognini’s greatest rivals and friends on tour, Rafael Nadal, shared a heartfelt tribute featuring photos from their most iconic encounters. The Spaniard wrote:

“Felicidades @fabiofogna por una gran carrera. ¡Te deseo todo lo mejor para el futuro!” wrote the Spanish legend. (Translation: “Congratulations @fabiofogna on a great career. I wish you all the best for the future.)"

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story (@rafaelnadal)

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz posted an emotional message on his Instagram story alongside a picture of him and Fognini walking off the court. He wrote:

"Enhorabuena por tu gran carrera @fabiofogna! ❤️ Todo lo mejor para lo que venga! 🙏🏼" (Translation: "Congratulations on your great race, @fabiofogna! ❤️ All the best for whatever comes next! 🙏🏼)"

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story (@carlitosalcarazz)

Italy’s World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, saluted Fognini with a touching message and a handshake photo from a past match. He wrote:

"Carriera incredibile Fabio 🎾 Ti auguro il meglio per questo nuovo capitolo! ❤️" (Translation: "Amazing career Fabio 🎾 Wishing you all the best for this new chapter!)"

Jannik Sinner's Instagram story (@janniksin)

Another Italian prodigy, Lorenzo Musetti, shared a selfie with Fognini, writing:

"Grazie @fabiofogna per tutto quello hai fatto e dimostrato fino in fondo ❤️🇮🇹 Un onore aver condiviso il campo con te più volte. Tvb Kikk 🥰" (Translation: "Thank you @fabiofogna for everything you've done and demonstrated to the fullest ❤️🇮🇹 An honor to have shared the field with you several times. Love Kikk 🥰)"

Lorenzo Musetti's Instagram story (@lore_musetti)

Fabio Fognini announces his retirement during press conference

Fabio Fognini announced his retirement days after his first-round exit against Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian star definitely gave the Spaniard a run for his money before bowing down in a five-set game. During the press conference in London, Fognini said:

“Today is something official. I say goodbye to everybody. It was the perfect way to say goodbye to this sport. I was able to play in an era that probably is going to be the best era forever in the sport. I played against Roger, against Rafa, against Nole. Winning a Slam for me was impossible. I have to be honest."

While Fognini wished to retire at next year's Monte-Carlo, he no longer had enough, adding:

"My best dream was finishing next year in Monte-Carlo. The main goal was that one because I was able to win the tournament. I've grown up there. But that's it. It was not possible."

Fabio Fognini leaves the tennis court with countless memories. His career record stands at 426-396, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. His career high ranking was No. 9. He retires with nine ATP titles, including the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters, which remains close to his heart.

