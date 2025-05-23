Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz send tribute messages to soccer superstar Luka Modric after retirement

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric is set to play his final match at the Santiago Bernabeu this Saturday, May 24, against Real Sociedad. He is regarded as one of the greatest players of the club ever. Two tennis icons from Spain honored Modric’s farewell and shared heartfelt messages on his time in Madrid.

Ad

Modric joined the club in 2012 and has left a legacy like none other. He has won 28 major trophies with the team, including six UEFA Champions League titles and a Ballon d’Or in 2018, an award for the best soccer player of the year.

Rafael Nadal has been a lifelong supporter of Real Madrid. He expressed his gratitude to Modric by posting an Instagram post with a touching message.

“How lucky we have been to be able to enjoy you for so long, @lukamodric10. Thank you for all these years being an example on and off the field. Congratulations on an incredible career at @realmadrid. I wish you all the best in the future!” Nadal wrote. (message translated from Spanish)

Ad

Trending

The images in the post featured Nadal presenting a Laureus award to the 39-year-old. The second image was of the Spanish legend applauding Modric from the ground.

Ad

The World No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz, is also known to be a huge Real Madrid fan. He paid tribute to the Croatian footballer in a similar fashion to Nadal, while he kept the message short yet powerful.

“Mucha admiración por ti leyenda 🤍👑 @lukamodric10” which means (“Much admiration for you, legend”), Alcaraz captioned his post.

The post shared by the 22-year-old was of Modric attending the semifinal match between Alcaraz and Medvedev at Wimbledon in 2024, where the former emerged victorious in a dominant fashion, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Later, he went on to win his second Wimbledon title by defeating Novak Djokovic in the finals.

Ad

Ad

The tributes from Nadal and Alcaraz reflect the impact Modric has left not just in football but on the entire sporting landscape.

Luka Modric was present when Carlos Alcaraz beat Rafael Nadal for the first time in his career

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the Red Carpet Arrivals of Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

In 2022, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal faced off against each other in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Luka Modric and other Real Madrid players, including Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr., were in attendance to witness the showdown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alcaraz had idolized Nadal throughout his life, and the duo had met twice before that match, with both encounters won by the 22-time Grand Slam champion. Alcaraz triumphed in the match in three sets, becoming the first teenager ever to beat Nadal on clay. Later, he went on to win the tournament, defeating Novak Djokovic in the semis and Alexander Zverev in the finals.

Just a few days ago, Nadal and Alcaraz also attended the Real Madrid Champions League semifinal against Manchester City. The camaraderie between these Spanish tennis stars and the football legend goes back many years. There is a mutual respect and appreciation between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here