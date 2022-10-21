"Rafael Nadal celebrates exactly like this and nobody bats an eyelid" - Tennis fans defend Maria Sakkari from naysayers criticizing her on-court celebration

Maria Sakkari found a lot of support from fans who supported and defended her after others criticized her for a harmless celebration after her crucial victory against Danielle Collins on Thursday at the Guadalajara Open. An understandably pumped Sakkari celebrated with many fist pumps after staying alive in the race for the 2022 WTA Finals by beating Collins.

Sakkari won the Round of 16 match in three sets after losing the opening set against the in-form American. A loss would have ended Sakkari's hopes of clinching the final spot for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, set to begin later this month.

While many Twitter users criticized Sakkari for celebrating so strongly after clinching the match point, several others rushed to the Greek superstar's defense, suggesting that the matter was being blown out of proportion. They also highlighted that many other players celebrate in a similar fashion.

"Rafael Nadal celebrates exactly like this after epic matches and nobody bats an eyelid. Why are people annoyed about this?" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I mean… what is problematic here? She celebrates a hard-fought win, a match that keeps her alive in the Race, and after a few frustrating losses recently! I seriously have no idea why people are debating over this celebration?!" another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from fans defending Maria Sakkari's celebration after her victory at the Guadalajara Open:

Sakkari will now face Veronika Kudermetova in the Guadalajara Open quarterfinals on Friday, with the winner clinching the final qualification spot at the WTA Finals.

"I don't care what people say about my season, all I know is I'm still a top 10 player" - Maria Sakkari

WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 - Day 4

After the match against Collins, Maria Sakkari spoke about being alive in the race for the WTA Finals, suggesting that it is only fitting that she and Kudermetova will battle it out in a winner-takes-all situation. Kudermetova is currently just above Sakkari in the race, but the situation will change if Sakkari can win on Friday.

The Greek player has had a tough season with many early losses, but she said that she does not care about the criticism that she often receives for it.

"We both have good seasons. That's why we're fighting for that spot," Maria Sakkari said after the match, according to WTA. "I don't care what people say about my season that has been a roller coaster, but all I know is I'm still a Top 10 player. I'm still one of the two players that might get the last spot."

Sakkari also competed in last year's WTA Finals, beating the likes of Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semifinals. However, she lost to Annet Kontaveit in a hard-fought semifinal.

