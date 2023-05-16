Rafael Nadal is expanding his footprint outside the tennis court and venturing into the world of hospitality. The Spaniard is set to open the doors of the first hotel under his new lifestyle brand Zel.

Rafael Nadal founded Zel under a partnership with Meliá Hotels International in December 2022. The brand will now open its first hotel in Nadal's hometown, Mallorca, Spain, on July 1.

The 36-year-old announced the news on social media, saying that the location will offer amenities modeled around the Mediterranean lifestyle that he also enjoys. This includes sailing, eating by the beach, and enjoying time with friends and family.

"With this first ZEL hotel in Mallorca, just like with the concept we created for the brand, we seek to generate and share those moments of life that I so enjoy," Nadal captioned the post.

"You all know that I like to sail, and especially in the Mediterranean; eat on the beach, in a boat or beach club and relax while spending time with friends and family, feeling at home. For me this is the most important thing and what I wanted to convey with the ZEL project. I believe we've got it."

Zel Mallorca is situated along a half-mile stretch of white sand and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea and will have 165 guestrooms, including 21 suites. It is centrally located for guests who want to discover the city of Palma. The location will also house famous Spanish culinary brands like Beso Beach and Syra Coffee.

In the future, Zel plans to open 20 new hotels in the coming five years in locations where Meliá Hotels International operates in Europe, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

A look into Rafael Nadal's other international businesses

Rafael Nadal has been dipping his toes into various business ventures while playing professional tennis. Over the years, the Spaniard has partnered with Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo to invest in the restaurant chains TATEL and TOTÓ. TATEL inaugurated its first location in Madrid and then expanded to Ibiza, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Doha.

Nadal also owns a tennis academy named the 'Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre.' Located in Manacor, Mallorca, the tennis center houses a museum dedicated to Rafael Nadal, a fitness centre, and a café in addition to 26 tennis courts for adults and children to train. Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre has since opened its branches in Al Zahra, Kuwait; Cancun, Mexico; and Chalkidiki, Greece.

