Rafael Nadal claims another record to his name in his remarkable 2022 season

Former World No. 1 and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has claimed another record to his name in his illustrious career.

He now has a record of spending the most weeks (373 weeks) as World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings.

Coincidentally, the Spaniard has spent the same number of weeks as his arch-rival Novak Djokovic has spent in the World No. 1 rankings. Rafa has spent 209 weeks as the top player in the sport.

Nadal has ended the year as World No. 2 a record seven times in his career while finishing No. 1 five times. He also has a record of finishing in the top 10 for 891 weeks and counting.

Toni Nadal, meanwhile, has revealed that he has never told his nephew to stop and retire from the sport amid his injury setbacks.

He revealed that he believes that a player should compete as long as he feels competitive.

"Never. I think that, as long as you feel competitive and have the luck to keep winning... What you like is playing tennis, there will be time to stop. Of course, if one is suffering more than necessary, there comes a time when you say you're leaving. But Rafael has not reached this situation," he said.

However, he acknowledged that the 22-time Grand Slam champion has had numerous injury setbacks in his career and even this year.

"It is true that he has had different problems and this affects you in the end, but the main thing is that he wants to play. To the one who has that desire, I would never tell him to stop. If Federer had had the chance to play, he would have told him to do so. I never remember the great players for his final stage.

I don't remember Seve or Tiger Woods when they played badly, I remember them when they played well, just like Federer or Rafael... There are people who are sometimes very demanding and want them to retire. No, as long as you can play and do what you like," he added.

Nadal is currently recovering from an abdominal muscle tear and is hopeful of playing in the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

