Rafael Nadal claims his "clay season has improved" at Italian Open, says he doesn't know if Rome title will "influence" Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in the final of the 2021 Italian Open on Sunday. That marked Nadal's 10th title in Rome, and his second on European clay heading into Roland Garros next month.

In the aftermath of the final, Rafael Nadal stressed that his victory was a big step forward in the context of his clay season in 2021. He also mentioned that he'll take some time off before he starts preparing for the "most important" event of his year - the French Open.

"Paris is the most important place in my career. I'll have a couple of days off and work on things that I think I can do better," the World No. 3 said. "I also need to relax mentally. Winning always gives you an extra (boost) and the main thing is that I take a very important title. With my victory here my clay season improves."

Rafael Nadal's campaign in Rome this year wasn't as straightforward as usual. He was a set and a break down against Denis Shapovalov in the third round, and even faced two match points in the third set, but the 34-year-old managed to eke out a win in the deciding tiebreaker.

Against Djokovic too, Nadal's level dropped drastically in the second set, and he faced multiple break points at 2-2 in the third. But he went on to save them all before turning around and breaking the Serb decisively.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion claimed after the match that it was "an honor" to play Novak Djokovic, and that he was proud to have won the historic Rome event once again. He did mention, however, that he wasn't sure if the title would influence his chances at the French Open.

"It was an honor to play with him (Djokovic) again," Rafael Nadal said. "I don't know if it (winning in Rome) will influence Roland Garros. All I know is that I have won one of the most important tournaments in the history of our sport."

"I can't just think of four tournaments a year, it would be frustrating," he added. "There are more things. It is obviously better to arrive at Roland Garros with this title under your arm."

"My goal was to go to Rome and win" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal was asked why he was downplaying his Roland Garros chances even after he had won Rome while beating his biggest rivals along the way. In response, the Spaniard claimed that winning or losing a title doesn't guarantee anything about the future, and that it was important to "live in the present".

"In life, what has no solution you cannot regret," the 34-year-old said. "You have to change what can be done, what has happened can no longer be fixed. I can play better in what comes. My goal was to go to Rome and win. We live in the present and if you lose, in the future you can win."

📊 Most titles at single ATP Event:



13 - Nadal, Roland Garros 🇫🇷

12 - Nadal, Barcelona 🇪🇸

11 - Nadal, Monte Carlo 🇲🇨

10 - Nadal, Rome 🇮🇹

10 - Federer, Halle 🇩🇪

10 - Federer, Basel 🇨🇭

9 - Djokovic, Aus Open 🇦🇺



Rome becomes the 4th tournament @RafaelNadal has was won 10+ times. pic.twitter.com/BXGj6jvkl8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 16, 2021

The 13-time French Open champion further went on to assert that while he was happy about his titles, he would be just as anxious going into the next event as he would have been otherwise.

"When you win, it brings you happiness and peace of mind, but in two weeks I will be nervous and worried," Rafael Nadal said. "And if I win Roland Garros I will worry about Wimbledon. Rome stays in my window for the rest of my life and this is the positive. Day by day, work and enthusiasm for the following, that is the key."