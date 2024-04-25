"Rafael Nadal and clay are like bread and butter";"A work ethic like no other" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci hails Spaniard's clay prowess

Rafael Nadal's clay court prowess was showered with praises by Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci recently.

The Spaniard is widely regarded as the greatest player to play on clay due to his staggering numbers. He has won 63 out of his 92 ATP Tour titles on clay and boasts a 91.3 win percentage (till 2022). In his illustrious career, the 37-year-old won 14 French Opens, 12 Barcelona Opens, 11 Monte-Carlo Masters, 10 Rome Masters, 5 Madrid Masters, and many others. He holds the record for the most titles won in all the mentioned tournaments.

American tennis coach Rick Macci, who has coached the likes of the Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, and Jennifer Capriati, took to X (formerly Twitter) to sing the former World No.1 praises. Macci said how on 25 April 2005, 19 years ago, the Young Spaniard entered the Top 10, after winning his first Barcelona Open title. Macci also praised the 37-year-old's work ethic and mentioned how he became best friends with Red Clay.

"April 25th 2005 19 years ago a lefty with a beyond brutal heavy wicked topspin forehand and a work ethic like no other broke into the top TEN and RED CLAY BECAME HIS BEST FRIEND. @RafaelNadal"

Expand Tweet

In another tweet, the 69-year-old said how the 22-time Major champion and clay were like bread and butter, put them together and it tasted great.

"Nadal and Clay are like Bread and Butter. Take a Knife or Racquet Spread or Slide and at the end it tastes great. @RafaelNadal"

Expand Tweet

"They considered renaming the FRENCH OPEN the FRENCH CLOSED" - Rick Macci on Rafael Nadal's dominance at the Clay Major

2019 French Open

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci continued heaping praises on the World No. 512 in a different set of tweets where he spoke about his unparalleled dominance at the French Open.

The Spaniard has won the Roland Garros title 14 times in his career. To put things into perspective, the next best is eight titles by Maxi Decugis which were won in the Amateur Era followed by Bjorn Borg's six titles. He also has an astounding 112-3 win-loss record.

Macci jokingly tweeted that the Spaniard's domination led people to consider renaming the French Open to French Close.

"Rafa was so dominate at the FRENCH OPEN they considered renaming it the French CLOSED."

Expand Tweet

He also said that the French Open was a competition where competitors faced each other to become eventual runner-ups.

"In the past the FRENCH OPEN was who is going to be Runner Up at the NADAL INVITATIONAL."

Rafael Nadal is currently competing at the 2024 Madrid Open and has defeated 16-year-old Darwin Blanch in his opening match 6-1, 6-0. He will face Alex de Minaur in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback