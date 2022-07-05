Where does Rafael Nadal's 18-0 start to the Grand Slam season rank among other streaks in the Open Era?

It seems like Rafael Nadal has embarked on a campaign of creating and breaking records this year. In his fourth-round Wimbledon encounter against Botic van de Zandschulp, where he climbed to 18-0 in the Grand Slams this year, it was evident once again.

In the encounter against van de Zandschulp, Nadal put in a dominant performance, although he required a third-set tiebreak to get the victory. Playing on Center Court, the Mallorcan put on a spectacular performance to win 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6). With that, he won his 18th consecutive match at the Majors this year.

#Wimbledon Just a reminder that Rafael Nadal is yet to lose a Grand Slam match this year.18-0. Just a reminder that Rafael Nadal is yet to lose a Grand Slam match this year.18-0.#Wimbledon https://t.co/xU7QIWVHvL

Nadal's 18-0 run began when he won the 2021 Australian Open following a thrilling five-set match against Daniil Medvedev in the final. The 36-year-old made an incredible comeback after falling behind in two sets to win the match 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

His streak then continued at the 2021 French Open. Despite not being the favorite in the red dirt for the first time, he was able to prove once again why he is the 'King of Clay'. He lifted his 14th Roland Garros title after beating Norwegian Casper Ruud in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

Despite this, the Spaniard's SW19 campaign hasn't gotten off to the smoothest of starts as each of his first two matches went to four sets. He has since recovered, winning both his last matches in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic and Rod Laver are the only players ahead of the Spaniard in the list of all-time Grand Slam match winning streaks in the Open Era.

Djokovic was 27-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2021, one victory away from being the first man since Laver in 1969 to win all four Majors in a single season. However, his run came to an end at the hands of Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

In 1969, Laver had a 26-0 Grand Slam match winning streak in the Open era, the same year that he won the Calendar Grand Slam.

@atptour @ATPMediaInfo #wimbledon 18 - Rafael #Nadal has won the first 18 Grand Slam matches in 2022: in the Open Era, only Novak Djokovic in 2021 and Rod Laver in 1969 have won more Majors matches since the beginning of the season. Power. 18 - Rafael #Nadal has won the first 18 Grand Slam matches in 2022: in the Open Era, only Novak Djokovic in 2021 and Rod Laver in 1969 have won more Majors matches since the beginning of the season. Power.@atptour @ATPMediaInfo #wimbledon https://t.co/41IHZbMv95

"It is obvious that he is playing at a very high level, he will be a difficult opponent" - Rafael Nadal on Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

In the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Rafael Nadal is all set to lock horns with Taylor Fritz. The duo have met twice before and their head-to-head stands at 1-1.

Fritz advanced to the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam for the first time by defeating qualifier Jason Kubler in the fourth round. The American will now square off against the World No. 4 after defeating him in this year's Indian Wells final.

During a press conference following his triumph in the fourth round, Nadal spared some words for his impending opponent.

"It is obvious that he is playing at a very high level, having a great season, winning games on all surfaces. He won a tournament the week before Wimbledon, now in the quarterfinals," Rafael Nadal said, adding, "He is in a privileged position. He will be a difficult opponent, but we are in the quarter-finals, so you can't expect an easy opponent."

