Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas and other tennis stars celebrate the start of 2024, wish fans a Happy New Year.

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas and other tennis stars brought in 2024 by wishing their fans a happy new year on Sunday (December 31).

The Spanish bull, who is currently competing at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane, shared an image of himself standing next to a decorated tree on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Happy New Year!!!!!!!"

Rafael Nadal via Instagram stories

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, shot a video of the New Year fireworks in Auckland, where she begins her 2024 ASB Classic campaign. The 19-year-old wrote on her Instagram story:

"Happy New Year"

Coco Gauff via Instagram stories

Stefanos Tsitsipas also rang in the new year in style, posing with his United Cup teammates in Sydney. The Greek wrote:

"Happy New Year!!! 2024, let's go. #feelnewsydney,"

Coco Gauff via Instagram stories

Former World No. 1's Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Wozniacki also took to social media to wish their fans a happy new year.

Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Wozniacki via Instagram stories

The likes of Holger Rune, Daria Kasatkina, Ons Jabeur, Elina Svitolina, Barbora Krejčíková, and Karen Khachanov rounded out the list of top players on the ATP and WTA tours who sent warm greetings to their fans.

Holger Rune, Daria Kasatkina and Ons Jabeur via Instagram stories

Elina Svitolina, Barbora Krejcikova and Karen Khachanov via Instagram stories

Rafael Nadal to face Dominic Thiem in his first match in nearly a year

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem greet each other after their 2020 Australian Open clash

Rafael Nadal will open his singles campaign at the 2024 Brisbane International against familiar foe Dominic Thiem on Tuesday (January 2). The Spaniard's last professional match came at last year's Australian Open, where he was beaten in straight sets by USA's Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

The 22-time Major winner injured his hip during his Melbourne exit, following which he underwent arthroscopic surgery. The 37-year-old's rehabilitation process subsequently took time, but he is finally in top shape as he prepares for a potential return to the top rungs of the ATP tour.

Dominic Thiem, meanwhile, has gone through his own injury woes over the last few years. He suffered a wrist injury in 2021 that forced him out of action for nine months.

The Austrian's ranking subsequently plummeted to as low as 346 in July 2022. He, however, refused to go down quietly and has since worked hard to climb back inside the top 100 rankings.

For academic purposes, Rafael Nadal leads Dominic Thiem by a margin of 9-6 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Spaniard holds the advantage over his younger opponent in Grand Slam tournament matches, the 2020 US Open winner has come out on top of their last two matches.

