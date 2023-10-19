Rafael Nadal and his coach Carlos Moya recently participated in a friendly match on a unique court as part of Kia’s #TheIcon event. The Spaniard also received the keys to the brand’s new EV9 electric SUV at the event.

The event was held at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, October 18. It was a celebration of Kia’s transformation into a sustainable mobility solutions provider and its partnership with the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who has been the brand’s global ambassador since 2004. The event also featured a revolutionary court that changed its shape and size according to different game modes.

Nadal and Moya, who have been working together since 2016, took to the court to showcase their skills and have some fun. The court was equipped with sensors and LED lights that tracked the ball and the player’s movements and displayed them on a giant screen.

The match also had some humorous moments, as Moya playfully called Nadal’s ball out on several occasions, causing some friendly banter between the two.

Nadal and Moya have a long history of rivalry, dating back to their days on the ATP Tour. They have faced each other eight times, with the 37-year-old leading 6-2.

"Rafael Nadal is like a tiger in a cage" - Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer recently shared his thoughts on Rafael Nadal’s character and said the Spaniard is a caged tiger on the courts.

In a rivalry that witnessed 40 fierce clashes on the court, the Swiss usually remained calm while the Spaniard was very intense in his demeanor. During a discussion on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, the Swiss remarked on the contrasts in their personality.

"I don’t know Rafa enough off-site, but he’s like a tiger in the cage whenever I see him at the courts and I feel I’m very relaxed on and off-site. He has incredible intensity, he’s always warming up, he’s always going around and there’s always much stuff to do for him and he’s preparing and you can feel like there’s always a match on his mind," he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said that he believes the two players had more in common than it appeared, but their way of playing on the court was different.

"I don’t know if we’re so opposite you know. But yeah, I guess, to some extent, I’m may be more calm more relaxed whereas he goes, especially through the tennis days in a more intense way when he’s on-site," the 42-year-old added.

The pair most recently partnered up for a doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup, where they lost to the American pair Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in three sets, 6-4, 6-7, 9-11. This was incidentally also Federer's final match as a professional tennis player.

