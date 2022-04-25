Rafael Nadal completes 17 years in ATP top 10, the longest such streak in rankings history

Rafael Nadal has completed 17 uninterrupted years in the ATP top 10, the longest such streak in rankings history.

The legendary left-hander produced one of the best-ever seasons by a teenager in ATP history when he went 79-10 in 2005. During that year, Nadal racked up a staggering 11 titles, including triumphs at Roland Garros and four Masters 1000 tournaments.

Starting the year at World No. 60, the then 18-year-old followed up his maiden Masters 1000 triumph in Monte Carlo with a title run in Barcelona. With the win, Nadal broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the very first time and has been there ever since.

On April 25, 2022, Nadal completed a record-extending 866 consecutive weeks inside the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

That was 17 years ago to this day, and he hasn’t left the elite since—not even for a week.



It’s the longest Top 10 streak in ATP rankings history, and he’s still going strong. On April 25th, 2005, an 18-year-old @RafaelNadal broke into the Top 10 for the first time.That was 17 years ago to this day, and he hasn’t left the elite since—not even for a week.It’s the longest Top 10 streak in ATP rankings history, and he’s still going strong. On April 25th, 2005, an 18-year-old @RafaelNadal broke into the Top 10 for the first time.That was 17 years ago to this day, and he hasn’t left the elite since—not even for a week. 💪It’s the longest Top 10 streak in ATP rankings history, and he’s still going strong.

A little over a year ago, Nadal surpassed Jimmy Connors (1973 to 1988) who held the record for most consecutive weeks (788) inside the top 10. Roger Federer (734, 2002-2016) is the next player on the list.

Rafael Nadal's 2022 season so far

2022 Men's Australian Open Winner Media Opportunity

Rafael Nadal enjoyed a blistering start to his 2022 campaign. After missing more than five months of action last year, the Spaniard won the Melbourne 250 title before scripting history at the Australian Open.

Nadal recovered from two sets and break points down to beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final, becoming the first male player to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. In the process, he joined Novak Djokovic as the only men in the Open Era to win the multiple career Grand Slam (winning each Major at least twice).

At his next stop in Acapulco, the 35-year-old surpassed his previous best start to an ATP season (11-0 in 2014), galloping to the 91st title of his illustrious career.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Rafa equals his best start of season



With 11 wins and 0 losses, Rafael Nadal is making his best career's season start, tied with 2014. Vamos! Rafa equals his best start of season With 11 wins and 0 losses, Rafael Nadal is making his best career's season start, tied with 2014. Vamos! https://t.co/QfbmzMrqhA

Nadal continued his winning ways at the year's first Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. He beat his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in a grueling three-set semifinal to win his 20th straight match of the year. However, the left-hander met his match in Taylor Fritz, who won in straight sets to end the Spaniard's perfect 20-0 start to the season.

The 35-year-old is currently out of action after fracturing his rib in the Alcaraz match, forcing him to skip Monte Carlo and Barcelona. Nadal is all set to return to action at the Madrid Masters.

