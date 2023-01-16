Rafael Nadal revealed how victory helped him be more "relaxed" and "confident" after his first-round win at the 2023 Australian Open.

Defending champion Nadal defeated a player 15 years his junior to begin his attempt for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title at the Major in Melbourne Park on Monday, January 16.

The top seed used some of his trademark hammering forehands, but also 46 unforced errors, before overcoming Brit Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the Rod Laver Arena.

The victory advanced him to the second round for the 17th time, where he will face Mackenzie McDonald, and improved his win-loss record at Melbourne Park to 77-15. It also ended his losing streak that began with the 2023 United Cup, an inaugural mixed-gender team tournament.

In a post-match press conference, Nadal stated that he was "confident" and "relaxed" after his victory, having dismissed his losing streak.

"Victory helps, I can't lie on that. When you win matches, you are more relax. You are more confident. You have better chances to resist these moments," he said.

The Spaniard was asked to justify his remarks on the new Dunlop balls used in the Australian Open, which he has previously referred to as the worst balls. He replied that he only made the comments because someone asked him to, that it was his "personal feeling," and that he didn't want to start a controversy.

"I am not frustrated. I'm not going to come back talking about the balls any more because I am here to play tennis. I answered about the balls because somebody asked me about the balls," he said.

"I said my personal feeling because was an answer, not because I wanted to create a story about the balls. Just was an answer to the question," he added.

"He's a great player with a lot of potential, a great future in front" - Rafael Nadal on Jack Draper

Jack Draper and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 1.

Rafael Nadal then spoke about his opponent, Jack Draper, noting that the Brit is a "great player" with a promising future.

"He's a great player with a lot of potential, young. A great future in front, I think. So was a tough, tough match. Full respect for him. Wish him well for the future," he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added that he is "happy" to have won against a player like the 21-year-old.

"I think he is in the right position to have a very productive season. I am happy that I was able to win against a great player this afternoon," he said.

