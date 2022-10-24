Rafael Nadal confirmed to end 2022 season with Paris Masters and ATP Tour Finals, opts out of Davis Cup Finals participation

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to play only two more tournaments in 2022 -- the Paris Masters and the season-ending ATP Tour Finals. As per reports emerging out of Spain, the Mallorcan, who is currently training in his academy in Manacor, is confirmed to play in both events this year, two competitions he has never won till date.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, incidentally, has been left out of the Davis Cup Finals squad representing Spain. Instead, the team will be led by World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut and Marcel Granollers, with a fifth player to be announced later.

José Morgado @josemorgado Esports IB3 @EsportsIB3 prepara les darreres grans cites de l'any



Hem estat a l'entrenament del manacorí



Vol arribar preparat i amb bones sensacions a París Bercy i a la Copa dels Mestres de Londres



ib3.org/rafel-nadal-es… @RafaelNadal prepara lesdarreres grans cites de l'anyHem estat a l'entrenament del manacoríVol arribar preparat i amb bones sensacions a París Bercy i a la Copa dels Mestres de Londres 🎾@RafaelNadal prepara les 2⃣ darreres grans cites de l'anyHem estat a l'entrenament del manacoríVol arribar preparat i amb bones sensacions a París Bercy i a la Copa dels Mestres de Londres 👇ib3.org/rafel-nadal-es… Nadal confirmed for Paris and Turin. twitter.com/EsportsIB3/sta… Nadal confirmed for Paris and Turin. twitter.com/EsportsIB3/sta…

While Nadal has won the Davis Cup five times in his career (2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019), his best result at the Paris Masters and the ATP Tour Finals has been reaching the final. In the Masters 1000 event, the World No. 2 is a one-time runner-up (2007). In the Year-end Championships, meanwhile, he has finished second-best twice (2009 and 2013).

Most recently, he participated in both tournaments in 2020, reaching the semifinals on both occasions. That year, however, the Davis Cup was not held due to the COVID pandemic.

Rafael Nadal in the last leg of his career according to pundit Brian Clark

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open

Speaking in a recent interview, tennis commentator Brian Clark opined that Rafael Nadal was in the last leg of his career, saying that there were "more yesterdays than tomorrows" in store for the former World No. 1.

While Clark did not know for certain whether the Spaniard, who became a father for the first time last month, would want to "keep pushing it," he was worried that his body wouldn't hold up like in the past.

"As a tennis player, there are more yesterdays than tomorrows for Nadal," Clark said. "I wonder if he'll have learned, take lessons, or maybe even inspiration from Federer, who wanted to keep playing and continue but just kept pushing it. You can't fault him for that but ultimately the body just gave out."

The commentator, therefore, hoped fans would savor every opportunity they get to watch the Mallorcan in action in the coming days, as the end of his career is certainly on the horizon.

"We know that the end is closer than the beginning. So when you have the opportunity to see him on the court, whether he is your favorite player or you really respect him, just savor it," Clark said.

Poll : 0 votes