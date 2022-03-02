Rafael Nadal confirmed to play the 2022 Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal will defend his title at the Barcelona Open this year, tournament organizers confirmed on Wednesday.

The Spaniard is a 12-time champion at the event, which takes place at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, where the center court is named after the 35-year-old (Pista Rafa Nadal).

Nadal will defend 500 points after winning last year's edition in a thrilling three-set final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Spaniard came into the event as the top seed, and after tricky matches against Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori, he took down Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the semifinal. He then saved a championship point in the final against Tsitsipas before prevailing 7-5 in the third set.

The Barcelona Open is one of two tournaments (Roland Garros being the other) where he has won at least 12 titles, and one of three events (Roland Garros, Monte-Carlo) where he has won at least 11 titles.

Nadal has had a phenomenal start to the 2022 season. With a 15-0 record, the Spaniard is in the midst of his best ever start to a calendar year. The 35-year-old has managed to rise to No. 4 in the rankings and reaching the top spot is certainly not out of the question.

Rafael Nadal yet to confirm claycourt schedule

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 French Open

Barcelona is the first clay event confirmed to feature Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard, who has won titles at the Australian Open, Melbourne, and Acapulco this year, is slated to play Indian Wells next, before potentially heading to Miami.

The Spaniard has yet to make a decision on how his clay season will look ahead of the 2022 Roland Garros.

With Roger Federer's injury and Novak Djokovic's vaccination status putting their presence at the French Open in doubt, Nadal will be eying a record-extending 14th title in Paris to build a gap of two Majors between him and his greatest rivals.

A strong clay season could be crucial in building his momentum prior to Roland Garros. But with Nadal's injury issues last year and an already packed schedule, he could miss a few key tournaments this summer.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan