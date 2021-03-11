Rafael Nadal confirms he was offered Dubai wildcard, explains why he turned it down

Rafael Nadal recently took to Twitter to confirm that he was offered a wildcard to the upcoming 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. But the Spaniard declined the invitation, on the grounds that he isn’t 'ready to play yet'.

Over the past few days there have been several rumors about Rafael Nadal's participation in the Dubai Open, with many claiming that the 20-time Major champion had accepted a wildcard to the event. Nadal has ended all the speculation with his latest tweet, but he admitted that he had entertained the possibility of playing in the Middle Easternern city.

"I would like to thank the @DDFTennis for the wild card invitation sent to me," Nadal wrote. "We seriously thought about coming to play, but I don’t think I am ready to play yet. Once again thanks to the tournament’s kind invitation and best of luck with the tournament 🙏"

Rafael Nadal is currently recuperating from a back injury that also forced him to withdraw from the Rotterdam Open. Nadal's back has been bothering him since the ATP Cup, where he had to sit out of all his singles fixtures.

Nadal had announced a couple of weeks ago that he wouldn't be playing the Acapulco Open either, despite the fact that he was the defending champion at the event.

Lamento mucho no participar en Acapulco 2021. Es un año difícil para todos y en mi actual estado de salud, con dolencia en la espalda, hace imposible realizar un viaje tan largo. Me encanta Acapulco, jugado los últimos 4 años, pero este año no ha sido posible. Ojalá en 2022! 😉 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 26, 2021

The Acapulco tournament director Raul Zurutuza had seemingly claimed that a disagreement in the appearance fee amount was what had led to Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the event. Nadal reportedly charges a figure between $500,000 to $1 million as appearance fee for events below the status of a Masters 1000.

Rafael Nadal has lately preferred playing in Acapulco than Dubai, so it would have been interesting if he had taken part in the latter this year. The fact that Nadal had considered the possibility of playing in Dubai indicates that there may have been some truth in Zurutuza's claims.

When will Rafael Nadal return to action?

Rafael Nadal last took part in the Dubai Open 13 years ago, back in 2008, where he was ousted in the quarterfinals by eventual winner Andy Roddick. Nadal does, however, have a title to his name at this event; the Spaniard beat arch-rival Roger Federer in the 2006 final.

Nadal’s return to Dubai seemed like a strong possibility for a while, but unfortunately for the tournament and his fans, it was not to be. As things stand, the 34-year-old is expected to return to the tour at the Miami Masters, scheduled to begin on the 24th of March.

Miami is one of the three Masters 1000 events that Nadal has never won. The Spaniard has reached the final in the Floridian city as many as five times, but has lost on each occasion.