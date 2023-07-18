Rafael Nadal has congratulated rising junior player Yaroslav Demin after he rose to the top of the world junior rankings after a successful run at the recently concluded Wimbledon. Demin finished as the runner-up to Henry Searle in the boy’s singles final in addition to reaching the quarterfinals in doubles.

Nadal took to Instagram to reshare a post congratulating the youngster on his latest achievement. The story features a post by the Rafa Nadal Academy, where Demin honed his raw talent and blossomed into the World No. 1.

Screengrab from Rafael Nadal's Instagram

In the final at SW19, Demin fell to British youngster Searle in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6. While the Russian will be disappointed at missing out on the title, the result was enough to catapult him to the summit of the rankings.

Since the inception of his academy in 2016, Rafael Nadal has seen many players excel in the sport after having trained there. Three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassin are just two of the most notable names on this list.

Rafael Nadal sent an inspiring message to Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

Rafael Nadal was one of the very first people to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz following his maiden title at the Wimbledon Championships. Taking to Twitter, Nadal hailed the youngster for making their country immensely proud and even mentioned how Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana would be celebrating this achievement.

"You have given us immense joy today, and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as at Wimbledon, which you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!"

While this commendation from the southpaw must have certainly been heartwarming for the World No. 1 to see, he probably took even more joy from a message that he’d received even before the match had begun.

Prior to his epic five-set victory over Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz had received a message from Rafael Nadal wishing him luck. Revealing this after his match, Alcaraz expressed how grateful he was to get the backing of his childhood idol.

"Yes, yes, he sent me a message. First, he sent it to wish me luck for the final, and I appreciate it. That someone like him, an idol of my childhood and who continues to be so, sends you strength and luck for the most important moment of your life is something to admire."

Nadal, who is currently out with an injury, will have taken great joy from seeing his compatriot win the biggest titles in his absence. However, if everything goes to plan, the 22-time Major winner could himself be back fighting for the very same titles, possibly even against Alcaraz.

The former World No. 1 will return to the tennis tour only in 2024 once he recovers from his physical ailments, in what could be his last season as a tennis professional.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here