Rafael Nadal congratulates Iga Swiatek as Pole scripts history by winning her 4th French Open title

Rafael Nadal congratulated Iga Swiatek as the Pole achieved a historic milestone with her fourth French Open win. Swiatek cruised past Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and eight minutes to clinch a three-peat at the tournament.

Swiatek had been phenomenal throughout the clay court season, clinching the WTA 1000 titles in Madrid and Rome and following it up with her Roland Garros triumph.

The World No. 1 sent a special message to her fans via Roland Garros' official social media handle where she admitted that the clay season was intense and left her exhausted but she was proud of herself and the results she managed.

"Hi guys, I'm here with the trophy. I'm super proud of myself and of the effort, it has been a really intense clay court tour and I'm exhausted but really satisfied with every result and coming back to win this tournament after also facing match points down, it's been a roller coaster."

The 23-year-old thanked the fans for their support and mentioned that she will be back in a few weeks for the Paris Olympics.

"I'll thank you for your support and I'm gonna be back in Paris in couple of weeks."

Iga Swiatek's idol Rafael Nadal, who is a record 14-time champion at Roland Garros, reshared the post on his story and congratulated the Pole.

"Congrats @iga.swiatek 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻," Nadal wrote.

The Pole reshared the Spaniard's comment on her Instagram story:

"🥺🥺🥺," Swiatek responded.

Via Instagram.

"I would never expect anyone to compare me to Rafael Nadal" - Iga Swiatek on comparisons to the Spaniard

Iga Swiatek

After her win against Coco Gauff in the semifinals, Iga Swiatek was asked about her thoughts on comparisons with Rafael Nadal to which she said she'll have to wait 14 years to see if there are any similarities.

The Pole said that she was proud of her achievements and that just being compared to the Spaniard was enough to make her happy.

“We will see in 14 years if the journey is similar, I mean it's obviously very nice to me. I would never expect anyone to compare me to Rafa because for me he is above everybody and he is a total legend. We will see in a couple of years, but I am proud of myself that I am playing consistently here and that I'm mentioned in the same sentence as Rafa. That's cool,” Swiatek said during the post-match press conference.

Iga Swiatek became the only woman to win four French Open titles before the age of 24. This feat was achieved by Rafael Nadal on the men's tour.

