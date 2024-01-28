Jannik Sinner won his first-ever Grand Slam title in thrilling fashion at the Australian Open on Sunday (January 28), fighting from two sets down to deny Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in their championship match encounter.

Sinner had been in great form during the fortnight Down Under, losing just one set in his six matches en route to the final. The Italian, however, suffered from a nervy start, dropping the first two sets without much of a fight.

Not to be deterred, the 22-year-old regrouped to take the following two sets with a break of serve in Medvedev's final service game to force a deciding set. The fourth seed shifted into top gear just when the situation demanded, hitting big groundstrokes with conviction to come away with the title victory in three hours and 46 minutes.

Tennis royalty took to social media to congratulate Jannik Sinner on his breakthrough. Among them was 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, who was amazed by the Italian youngster's campaign at this year's Australian Open. The 37-year-old also insisted that the World No. 4 had done his country proud.

"Wow!!!! CONGRATULATIONS Jan. Spectacular tournament, what a great win for you, your team, your family, and your country, Italia," Rafael Nadal wrote, followed by an emoji of Italy's national flag.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, missed this year's Melbourne Slam due to a muscle tear in his left hip area. The Spaniard, who already played three matches at this year's Brisbane International, will most likely be back in action at the 2024 Qatar ExxonMobil Open next month.

Rafael Nadal leads Jannik Sinner in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour

Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner have met thrice on the ATP Tour. The Italian trails the Spanish legend in their head-to-head meetings by a margin of 0-3. Having said that, the two players haven't faced off since Sinner became a top player in 2022.

Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner's first encounter came in the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open. The Spaniard was in the form of his life back then, swatting the then-teenager aside 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1. The two players met each other in the second round of the 2021 Madrid Masters a few months later, with Nadal coming out on top again in straight sets.

Their last match took place in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. Nadal was again in imperious form, convincingly beating his younger opponent 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. The chances of them facing off again on the ATP Tour this year are respectable, considering the 37-year-old will be unseeded at his first few tournaments.

