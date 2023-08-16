Rafael Nadal congratulates Spain women's national football team after they reach the final at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Rafael Nadal was over the moon after Team Spain qualified for their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup final. The tournament is currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain defeated World No. 3 Sweden 2-1 in the semifinal on August 15 to create history. The match was a nail-biter, as all three goals came in the last 10 minutes at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.

Salma Paralluelo broke the deadlock in the 81st minute for Spain and almost took her home country into the final. But Rebecka Blomqvist had other plans, as she equalized the score in the 88th minute to keep Sweden in the game.

And when it seemed like the game would head into extra time, Olga Carmona found the back of the net for Spain in the 89th minute to electrify the crowd in the stands.

Spanish sports legend Rafael Nadal reveled in joy and pride, taking to Instagram to congratulate 'La Roja,' the nickname for Spain's women's football team.

"How great they are! On to the finals," Rafael Nadal wrote in an Instagram Story

Rafael Nadal on Instagram

This is Spain's third appearance at the Women's World Cup, and their previous best result was a round of 16 appearance in France in 2019 This year, they began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica and went on to thump Zambia by five goals in the second game.

While former champion Japan humbled La Roja 4-0 in their final group-stage game, they entered the knockout stage. In the round of 16, Spain trounced Switzerland 5-1 and edged past the Netherlands in the quarterfinal 2-1.

Spain, ranked World No. 6, will face World No. 4 England in the final on August 20. The match will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

Rafael Nadal is reportedly in line to become the next president of Real Madrid

Rafael Nadal spotted at a Real Madrid match

Rafael Nadal's love for football is no secret. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is a big supporter of Spanish giants Real Madrid and may well take over the presidency in the near future.

According to reports from the Spanish outlet Sport, the 37-year-old is likely to take the reins at Los Blancos after current President Florentino Perez steps down.

Sport claims that Perez is keen on seeing Nadal as his successor at Real Madrid. If that doesn't work out, Emilio Butragueno, the club's current director of institutional relations, is the most likely candidate to take over the presidency.

Nadal has often been spotted at Real Madrid games, and his love for the club is a well-established fact.

Another Spanish news organization, Mundo Deportivo, has reported that Perez is set to vacate his position after the remodeling of Real Madrid's home stadium, Santiago Bernabeu, is complete. Florentino Perez is Real Madrid's 14th president.

