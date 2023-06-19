Rafael Nadal congratulates Spanish National football team for winning the UEFA Nations League 2023

Rafael Nadal congratulated the Spanish National football team for their remarkable victory over Croatia and clinching the 2023 UEFA Nations League title.

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 final took place at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Sunday, June 18. Spain, ranked 10th in the FIFA rankings, made their second consecutive appearance in the summit clash.

The Spanish team emerged victorious over Croatia in a thrilling match that was decided by penalties. After a grueling 120 minutes of play, both teams were at even-steven.

The final outcome was ultimately determined by a penalty shootout. Unai Simon managed to save two penalties, effectively denying Luka Modric's side a victory in the major final.

This win marks Spain's first international trophy in 11 years, since their win at Euro 2012. Spain has now joined France as the only two nations to have won the World Cup, European Championship, and Nations League.

Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate the Spanish National Football Team for their victory against Croatia. The 22-time Grand Slam champion shared an image of the team holding the trophy aloft. He also shared a video of the team celebrating their well-deserved triumph with the trophy.

Rafael Nadal to compete with Pep Guardiola and others in Battle Of Stars charity golf event

Rafael Nadal will participate in 'The Battle of Stars' golf event this month, where he will be pitted against some of the most prominent figures in sports and entertainment.

The tournament will take place from June 22-24 at Mallorca's Pula Golf Resort and Son Servera Golf Club. All profits from the event will be donated to the fight against ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a rare neurodegenerative disease that causes the gradual loss of voluntary muscle movement.

In addition to the 22-time Grand Slam champion, the upcoming event boasts the presence of renowned football coach Pep Guardiola. Joining Guardiola on the roster of stars are a number of other notable names, including Gabriel Batistuta, Alvaro Morata, Miguel Angel Nadal, Aritz Aduriz, Albert Riera, Julio Salinas, Uwe Bein, and Javier Clemente.

Five-time motorcycle world champion Jorge Lorenzo, Toni Nadal, and American football player Claus Elming will also participate in the event.

The entertainment lineup includes bullfighter Pepín Liria, actress Veronica Mengod, and renowned chefs Frank Rosin and Dani Garcia.

