Rafael Nadal-conqueror Alex de Minaur gets pat on the back from fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has given a shout-out to his compatriot Alex de Minaur for stunning World No. 2 Rafael Nadal at the United Cup mixed team tennis event on Monday (January 2).

Playing in front of a capacity crowd in Sydney, De Minaur recovered from a set and a break down to beat the Spaniard 7-5 in the third. In a tight tussle at the Ken Rosewall Arena, Nadal fought back from a break deficit to grab the opener.

Taking an early lead in the second, the 36-year-old was on course for a routine win, but De Minaur had other ideas as the momentum swung the way of the Australian. In a keenly fought decider, De Minaur broke Nadal in the 11th game before serving out his first win in four attempts against the Spaniard.

The 23-year-old's victory over Rafael Nadal earned him praise from his compatriot Kyrgios, who tweeted:

"Hell of an effort Alex de Minaur. Pay that."

Maddison Inglis will look to double Team Australia's lead when she takes on Nuria Parrizas Diaz later in the day. It's pertinent to note that both Australia and Spain are out of reckoning for the City Finals after losing to Great Britain.

Meanwhile, the defeat for Nadal was his second in as many matches in 2023. The legendary Spaniard has now lost five of his six matches since becoming a father.

"It's definitely up there among my best wins" - Alex de Minaur after beating Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal fell to De Minaur at the 2023 United Cup in Sydney.

After starting his 2022 season with a 20-match win streak, Rafael Nadal is now 0-2 on the 2023 campaign. Earlier in the tournament, the Spaniard fell to Cameron Norrie in his season opener.

Meanwhile, de Minaur is understandably elated after one of the best wins of his young career.

Having gone 0-3 against Nadal before this clash, the 23-year-old's joy knew no bounds after beating the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

"I think it's definitely up there (as one of my best wins)," De Minaur said. "It's one of those achievements that you have unlocked in your career. But also, it's a big win for myself, one that I really needed. I'm gonna cherish and use, take all the confidence from this and be able to hopefully take it to have a good Aussie summer."

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, will hope to rediscover his mojo before his title defense at the 2023 Australian Open, which starts on January 16.

