Rafael Nadal consumes an average of 172 kg of fruit every year, travels more than 100,000 km

Rafael Nadal has won a jaw-dropping 19 Grand Slam titles, and is just one short of Roger Federer’s record tally of 20. But his enormous success is owed not only to his world-class skill and talent, but also to his great work ethic off the court.

The life of a professional sportsperson requires a tremendous amount of discipline and sacrifice behind the scenes. That holds true for Rafael Nadal as well, and he has now disclosed part of the routine that helps him be in top shape on the court.

Rafael Nadal is currently looking forward to defend his French Open crown

MAPFRE, the company that sponsors the 'Rafa Nadal Tour' (which resumed the day before yesterday after a lengthy COVID-19 induced delay), recently released a video where Nadal is seen describing his regular habits and also his dietary choices.

Rafael Nadal highlights the importance of routine in his life

Many have pointed out the fastidious and even fussy that Rafael Nadal displays during his matches. Everything from his water bottle to his towel needs to be in the perfect resting position. Moreover, his hair must be tucked, his shorts yanked and his nose rubbed before each serve.

This isn’t an attempt to delay the game, but a way to maintain his routine.

“The human being needs to have routines and a security in repeating the same things," Rafael Nadal explained. "I am orderly with the things that I really think are important. My routine before playing every tennis match is exactly the same.”

Rafael Nadal is especially particular about where he keeps his bottles.

This behaviour helps keep Rafael Nadal in the correct headspace, instilling within him a sense of order and discipline. That in turn makes it easier for him to channel his energy and prepare himself fully for his matches.

Rafael Nadal elaborated further upon how his methods help him by saying:

“I try to repeat them every day perfectly. It gives me confidence and peace of mind in knowing that things are going to go well for me, or at least that I am doing everything possible to make things go well.”

Rafael Nadal spends an average of 568 hours every year on therapy

Fruit is a big part of Rafael Nadal's diet

In the video Rafael Nadal also revealed some interesting facts about his daily life. The Spaniard wakes up early every morning, setting two alarms for himself. He also has a habit of taking three showers everyday.

Rafael Nadal is a family man, who loves to spend time with every member of his family. But that is a difficult task as the Spaniard spends an average of 238 days away from home every year. In that context, the lock-down has come as a pleasant family-break for the Mallorcan.

When Nadal is away from home, he is usually playing or travelling. His travels combine for more than 100,000 kilometres every year, which in itself is a very exhausting feat.

Rafael Nadal has one of the toughest training regimes on tour

Diet is also an important part of Nadal’s life, as he has to maintain his physical levels at all times. Nutrition is crucial for speedy recovery post his matches and training sessions.

Rafael Nadal is known to consume an average of 172 kilograms of fruit per year. That is the equivalent to eating about 3-4 normal-sized apples per day.

To aid in recovery from his grueling matches and training sessions, Nadal also avails the services of several physiotherapists. On an average, he spends 568 hours a year just to receive therapy on his body.