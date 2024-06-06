Rafael Nadal continues training on clay with Roland Garros return at Paris Olympics 2024 in mind

Rafael Nadal, the Spanish legend, has been spotted practicing on the clay courts at his academy. The 38-year-old is expected to participate in the upcoming Paris Olympics, which will be played on clay.

2024 has been a comeback year for Nadal, who was out of action for most of 2023. However, he has managed quite underwhelming results so far, losing in the early rounds of competition in Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome.

At the ongoing French Open, the 14-time champion squared off against fourth seed, Alexander Zverev in the first round. Despite having immense crowd support, Nadal failed to clinch a win, losing the match in straight sets to crash out of the competition.

Recently, Nadal has been spotted practicing on the clay courts in his academy, which has led to the perception that the tennis legend might be sharpening his skills ahead of the Olympics.

"Rafa is practicing on... clay. (damlatuzun IG)" a user posted on X.

Nadal has yet to make a definite declaration about his retirement. He has declared that he is not thinking too much about the future and will make an assessment on his career after the Olympics.

"That’s why I am not saying I am retiring today,...Give me two months ‘til the Olympics, and then let’s see if I am able to keep going or I say," Nadal said at a press conference after his match against Zverev at the French Open. (Via apnews.com)

"Olympic Games is one of the competitions I’d love to be at"- Nadal on playing at the Paris Olympics

Nadal's records on the red dirt are exemplary. The numbers become even more stupendous when it comes to playing on Phillipe Chatrier, the home of the French Open and the venue slated to host the tennis tournament during the Olympics.

Nadal recently expressed his ardent desire to take part in the Paris Olympics. The tennis legend said that he prides himself on representing his country at the highest level. However, he did not confirm whether the Olympics would be his last tournament or not.

"Of course, [the] Olympic Games is one of the competitions I’d love to be at..I can’t say if it’s going to be my last or not. I hope to be there. Whether it's my last tournament or not, I can't say now.” said Nadal in an interview (via Olympics.com)

Nadal won the prestigious Olympic gold in 2008 and 2016 in both singles and doubles. He will be looking to add to his tally, and his experience on the red clay surface of Paris during the Olympics will give him an advantage over his rivals.

