Rafael Nadal delivers welcome address to new students of the UAX Rafa Nadal School of Sport in Madrid

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, delivered a welcome speech to the incoming students of the UAX Rafa Nadal School of Sport in Madrid, marking the beginning of the 2023/2024 academic year.

In an Instagram story shared by the Rafa Nadal Academy account, taken from the point of view of the audience on Tuesday, the footage features Nadal addressing the students.

"Welcome to the students and professors of @uaxuniversity." was captioned on one of the videos

RAFAEL NADAL at UAX Rafael Nadal School of Sport

The UAX Rafael Nadal School of Sport is affiliated with Alfonso X El Sabio University (UAX). Established in 2022, its primary objective is to equip students for careers within the sports industry, encompassing three key areas: sports, healthcare, and business. UAX is conveniently located approximately 30 km (19 miles) from Madrid.

During last year's inauguration, he elaborated on the primary factors contributing to his success, emphasizing that substantial daily effort is essential. He stressed that success cannot be achieved without a considerable amount of hard work. Nadal also shared that he has aimed to uphold this principle throughout his career, waking up every day with the determination to improve and learn, and never losing the motivation to strive for excellence.

“A significant daily effort is necessary, success is not understood without a great effort behind it,

I have tried to carry this principle throughout my career: wake up every day wanting to improve and learn, and not lose the motivation to be better.” Nadal said

Rafael Nadal discusses the severity of his injury challenges, revealing that he still grapples with ongoing pain.

In a recent interview, the Spaniard revealed that he continues to experience occasional pain. He shared that this pain can make everyday life challenging and that it even affects his ability to navigate stairs comfortably. Despite his surgery, Nadal clarified that he is not entirely free from discomfort.

Speaking to Movistar+, he added:

"[The pain isn't gone] but now it is controllable. There are times when the foot does not let me live in peace, it is difficult for me to even go down the stairs, and that happens sometimes"

Nadal's most recent competitive appearance was at the Australian Open in January, where he was eliminated in the second round after losing to American Mackenzie McDonald. Subsequently, a hip injury sidelined him this season, leading to his decision to undergo surgery and take an extended hiatus from tennis for recovery and rehabilitation.

