"Rafael Nadal deserves to be at peace with his family" - Carlos Alcaraz shares heartfelt message about Spanish idol in retirement

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his relationship with Rafael Nadal, expressing disappointment over losing touch with the legendary Spaniard following his retirement at the 2024 Davis Cup.

Spain got knocked out in the quarterfinal stage of the Davis Cup 2024 with a score of 2-1 against the Netherlands. In the first-round match, Nadal competed with Botic Van de Zandschulp and was defeated in straight sets. Alcaraz tied the scores by winning his singles match against Tallon Griekspoor but eventually, the Dutch secured a win in the decisive doubles match.

The World No. 3 is coming off his first Indoor Harcourt title at the Rotterdam, defeating Alex de Minaur in three sets. Now, he is looking to debut at the Qatar Open, which is set to kick off on February 17. His first match is against the 2014 US Open champion, Marin Cilic.

Following the Davis Cup, the 22-time Grand Slam champion retired from the sport, leaving a void that will never be filled. Ahead of the Qatar Open, Alcaraz spoke to the Spanish publication, the ‘Sport’ about his dynamics with Nadal, and acknowledged the well-deserved break enjoyed by the Spanish great. He said:

“Rafa and I have a very good relationship, but I haven't spoken to him again since he retired from the Davis Cup. I think he deserves to be at peace with his family and enjoying the things that he couldn't enjoy when he was playing.”

“He has been and is a great role model for me. I have seen that he has congratulated me on social media, but I have not yet had the chance to speak to him. I am sure that the time will come when I can do so,” he added.

The 21-year-old has always looked up to the Spanish legend, and his comments highlight the sacrifices made by Nadal in his illustrious career, which spanned more than two decades. It even underscored the respect he holds for his compatriot, not only as a player but as a person who has inspired millions worldwide.

Carlos Alcaraz on bidding Rafael Nadal a memorable farewell

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal (R) at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

The Davis Cup 2024 in Malaga is marked as the last tournament played by Rafael Nadal. Ahead of the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz shared his heartfelt sentiments, expressing his desire to bid farewell to one of the greatest legends of the sport in the most fitting way possible.

He stated:

“No player deserves more to finish the incredible career he had with a title, and I know how special the Davis Cup is for him. It will be a difficult challenge but winning it for Rafa is a huge motivation."

Spain unfortunately was only able to advance to the quarterfinal stages but the bond between these two great players serves as a reminder of the legacy Nadal leaves behind and the inspiration he provides for future generations of tennis stars.

