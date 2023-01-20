"Rafael Nadal destroyed Daniil Medvedev's career after that match" - Tennis fans stunned by 2022 Australian Open finalist's R3 loss in 2023

Daniil Medvedev crashing out in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open against America’s Sebastian Korda has come as a shock to tennis fans.
Sebastian Korda pulled off a stunning upset and defeated the former World No. 1 in straight sets 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4). Despite the victory being scored in straight sets, the match took tennis fans through a ride of emotions, with both Korda and Daniil Medvedev finding it difficult to hold on to their serve throughout the match.
Nonetheless, Sebastian Korda remained resolute and continued his one-upmanship to register a convincing victory. It was arguably the biggest of his career after a failed opportunity to defeat Novak Djokovic in the Adelaide International 1 final a fortnight ago.
Tennis fans were, however, concerned by the 2021 US Open champion's poor run at Grand Slams ever since his bitter loss to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final, where he was two sets up and had three break points in the third set. Fans also revisited Daniil Medvedev's press conference after the loss, where the former World No. 1 vulnerably confessed that the child in him had stopped dreaming.
"Medvedev may’ve been World No.1 in 2022, but something in him may’ve fractured after THAT loss to Nadal last year and the press conference after," one fan commented.
Few fans suggested that, with the two-time Australian Open finalist out of contention, nine-time winner Novak Djokovic was the clear favorite to win the 2023 tournament.
"With Medvedev out, now it seems is just a formality for Djokovic to lift the trophy," the fan said.
"Inside my mind I was believing I can win" - Daniil Medvedev reflects on his shock loss at Australian Open 2023
Daniil Medevedev had his worst run at the Australian Open since 2018. The Russian lost in the third round to America's up-and-coming young star Sebastian Korda.
Speaking about his uncharacteristic loss, the former World No. 1 revisited last year's final loss to Rafael Nadal and stated that he was unable to put a finger on the reason behind his losses, but suggested that his game was intact.
"You know, (I) cannot really explain it," he said in his press-conference. "My shots are there. I'm doing the right thing. Kind of the same with Rafa, but he managed -- that's why he is Rafa, he managed to beat me."
As for his match with Sebastian Korda, Medvedev congratulated the 22-year-old and said that although he believed in himself, he fell short as the American held his ground brilliantly.
"Inside my mind I was believing I can win because, well, it would be stupid to not believe in yourself," Medvedev said. "I wanted to make him play. I wanted to be there. But he managed to be strong, and that's why he won, and big congrats to him."
