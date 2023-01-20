"Rafael Nadal destroyed Daniil Medvedev's career after that match" - Tennis fans stunned by 2022 Australian Open finalist's R3 loss in 2023

Daniil Medvedev crashing out in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open against America’s Sebastian Korda has come as a shock to tennis fans.

Sebastian Korda pulled off a stunning upset and defeated the former World No. 1 in straight sets 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4). Despite the victory being scored in straight sets, the match took tennis fans through a ride of emotions, with both Korda and Daniil Medvedev finding it difficult to hold on to their serve throughout the match.

Nonetheless, Sebastian Korda remained resolute and continued his one-upmanship to register a convincing victory. It was arguably the biggest of his career after a failed opportunity to defeat Novak Djokovic in the Adelaide International 1 final a fortnight ago.

Tennis fans were, however, concerned by the 2021 US Open champion's poor run at Grand Slams ever since his bitter loss to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final, where he was two sets up and had three break points in the third set. Fans also revisited Daniil Medvedev's press conference after the loss, where the former World No. 1 vulnerably confessed that the child in him had stopped dreaming.

"Medvedev may’ve been World No.1 in 2022, but something in him may’ve fractured after THAT loss to Nadal last year and the press conference after," one fan commented.

David Zita @DavidZita1



He’ll be out of the top 10 by the end of the month and hasn’t made it past the fourth round of a slam since.



#AusOpen Medvedev may’ve been World No.1 in 2022, but something in him may’ve fractured after THAT loss to Nadal last year and the press conference after.He’ll be out of the top 10 by the end of the month and hasn’t made it past the fourth round of a slam since. Medvedev may’ve been World No.1 in 2022, but something in him may’ve fractured after THAT loss to Nadal last year and the press conference after.He’ll be out of the top 10 by the end of the month and hasn’t made it past the fourth round of a slam since.#AusOpen

Few fans suggested that, with the two-time Australian Open finalist out of contention, nine-time winner Novak Djokovic was the clear favorite to win the 2023 tournament.

"With Medvedev out, now it seems is just a formality for Djokovic to lift the trophy," the fan said.

trishanth diwate @trishanthdiwate @TennisTV @AustralianOpen with Medvedev out, now it seems is just a formality for Djokovic to lift the trophy @TennisTV @AustralianOpen with Medvedev out, now it seems is just a formality for Djokovic to lift the trophy

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Me @Blackw1dow69 @josemorgado Medvedev will sack his coach now he’s just being very poor last few months @josemorgado Medvedev will sack his coach now he’s just being very poor last few months

Yousif Khorma🇯🇴🇵🇸𓂆 @YousifKayed Medvedev now out. Insane Australian open. Written Djokovic all over it Medvedev now out. Insane Australian open. Written Djokovic all over it

aniara..🥀🥀🥀 @aniara__ @josemorgado I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!! It’s like AO is completely toppled over! Looks like their dirty antics from last year are getting returns in top players getting all shunted outta the Open. Many of those very players incidentally who got their pts & rankings due to the same politics!! @josemorgado I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!! It’s like AO is completely toppled over! Looks like their dirty antics from last year are getting returns in top players getting all shunted outta the Open. Many of those very players incidentally who got their pts & rankings due to the same politics!!⬇️

Platinum medalist @goats_eat_grass Funny how Nadal essentially destroyed Djokovic's two biggest younger rivals - Medvedev (mentally after AO 22) and Zv*rev (physically after the ankle injury vs Nadal) Funny how Nadal essentially destroyed Djokovic's two biggest younger rivals - Medvedev (mentally after AO 22) and Zv*rev (physically after the ankle injury vs Nadal)

Drew @drewlpool @jake_michie @josemorgado Medvedev used to be much quicker up the court than he is now. It seems to me like he's not particularly fit at the moment. @jake_michie @josemorgado Medvedev used to be much quicker up the court than he is now. It seems to me like he's not particularly fit at the moment.

Z. @Meadowandhats

Both the finalists of last year are out. Medvedev out of #AusOpen2023 Both the finalists of last year are out. Medvedev out of #AusOpen2023 😯Both the finalists of last year are out.

Patrick @patrickmavs_ @josemorgado The Medvedev era is over, he has been passed by a lot of young mens @josemorgado The Medvedev era is over, he has been passed by a lot of young mens

sam • re-penetrator era @twinkertailor feels like an end of an era both Nadal and Medvedev didn't make the semi final is honestly shockingfeels like an end of an era both Nadal and Medvedev didn't make the semi final is honestly shocking 😭 feels like an end of an era

kevin 134 @Conway5559 @crazyheadimp Imo Medvedev hasn’t got the resilience anymore rafa got the him mentally @crazyheadimp Imo Medvedev hasn’t got the resilience anymore rafa got the him mentally

Kim Dye @DyeKim Omg! Korda just took out Medvedev! I cannot believe all the top players out b4 2nd week! Is it crazy it makes me feel better about Rafa?? Omg! Korda just took out Medvedev! I cannot believe all the top players out b4 2nd week! Is it crazy it makes me feel better about Rafa??

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious



Maybe it's just coincidence... 🤷🏾‍♀️ If we're being honest, Daniil Medvedev hasn't been the same since losing to Rafael Nadal from two sets to love up in the #AusOpen final last year.Maybe it's just coincidence... 🤷🏾‍♀️ If we're being honest, Daniil Medvedev hasn't been the same since losing to Rafael Nadal from two sets to love up in the #AusOpen final last year.Maybe it's just coincidence... 🤷🏾‍♀️

Doris @Dorli_Wi wonder when Medvedev comes back to his pre-Rafa level wonder when Medvedev comes back to his pre-Rafa level

Marie Richards @MarieRi67286356 @AustralianOpen Ngl Korda not allowing Medvedev a set was not what I wanted to wake up to. @AustralianOpen Ngl Korda not allowing Medvedev a set was not what I wanted to wake up to.

Djoko @Djoko2292 @josemorgado nadal destroyed medvedev career after that match @josemorgado nadal destroyed medvedev career after that match

Ari Stamatakos @Ari_Y_Stama



And how “the boy stopped dreaming tonight”



hard to know what he truly meant at that point. But 12 months on, maybe it’s abit clearer. José Morgado @josemorgado



His career went upside down since leading Nadal 2-0 in the AusOpen final. Horrible 12 months.



Medvedev was #1 in August 29th



Gonna be #12 at best at January 30th Daniil Medvedev, who spent 16 weeks as world #1 in 2022, will leave the top 10 after the #AusOpen His career went upside down since leading Nadal 2-0 in the AusOpen final. Horrible 12 months.Medvedev was #1 in August 29thGonna be #12 at best at January 30th Daniil Medvedev, who spent 16 weeks as world #1 in 2022, will leave the top 10 after the #AusOpen. His career went upside down since leading Nadal 2-0 in the AusOpen final. Horrible 12 months. Medvedev was #1 in August 29thGonna be #12 at best at January 30th 12 months ago he sat in a press conference after losing the unloseable final being 2-0 *3-2 up and told a story about a boy who had a dream.And how “the boy stopped dreaming tonight”hard to know what he truly meant at that point. But 12 months on, maybe it’s abit clearer. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… 12 months ago he sat in a press conference after losing the unloseable final being 2-0 *3-2 up and told a story about a boy who had a dream. And how “the boy stopped dreaming tonight”hard to know what he truly meant at that point. But 12 months on, maybe it’s abit clearer. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Kalpesh @Kalpessshhh

But Korda has all the shots to win which makes him a dangerous opponent.

Happy for him. @TennisPuneet Korda choked but Medvedev chokes even bigger.But Korda has all the shots to win which makes him a dangerous opponent.Happy for him. @TennisPuneet Korda choked but Medvedev chokes even bigger.But Korda has all the shots to win which makes him a dangerous opponent.Happy for him.

"Inside my mind I was believing I can win" - Daniil Medvedev reflects on his shock loss at Australian Open 2023

Sebastian Korda defeats Daniil Medvedev in Round 3 of 2023 Australian Open

Daniil Medevedev had his worst run at the Australian Open since 2018. The Russian lost in the third round to America's up-and-coming young star Sebastian Korda.

Speaking about his uncharacteristic loss, the former World No. 1 revisited last year's final loss to Rafael Nadal and stated that he was unable to put a finger on the reason behind his losses, but suggested that his game was intact.

"You know, (I) cannot really explain it," he said in his press-conference. "My shots are there. I'm doing the right thing. Kind of the same with Rafa, but he managed -- that's why he is Rafa, he managed to beat me."

As for his match with Sebastian Korda, Medvedev congratulated the 22-year-old and said that although he believed in himself, he fell short as the American held his ground brilliantly.

"Inside my mind I was believing I can win because, well, it would be stupid to not believe in yourself," Medvedev said. "I wanted to make him play. I wanted to be there. But he managed to be strong, and that's why he won, and big congrats to him."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : Will Daniil Medvedev regain his previous form during the 2023 season? Yes No 0 votes