Rafael Nadal diagnosed with a rib stress fracture, to miss the next 4-6 weeks, start of clay season 

Rafael Nadal's brilliant start to the 2022 season has turned sour all of a sudden, with the latest reports confirming that the Spaniard has been diagnosed with a rib stress fracture.

Following his defeat against Taylor Fritz in the final of the Indian Wells Masters, a match where he was visibly struggling with chest pain, the Mallorcan flew home to Spain for his treatment.

Examinations by Dr. Angel Ruiz-Cotorro revealed that he suffered a stress crack in the third rib. More importantly, the 21-time Grand Slam champion seems to have sustained the injury during his semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, which flared up further during the final.

Forty Love @fortylovefr Alerte info !!



Selon



"Je suis vraiment attristé que cela survienne maintenant, surtout après le début de saison que j’ai réalisé".



Coup dur. Alerte info !!Selon @partidazocope , Rafael Nadal serait absent 4 à 6 semaines. Le Majorquin souffre d'une fracture du stress localisée aux côtes."Je suis vraiment attristé que cela survienne maintenant, surtout après le début de saison que j’ai réalisé".Coup dur. 🚨🚨Alerte info !!Selon @partidazocope, Rafael Nadal serait absent 4 à 6 semaines. Le Majorquin souffre d'une fracture du stress localisée aux côtes. "Je suis vraiment attristé que cela survienne maintenant, surtout après le début de saison que j’ai réalisé".Coup dur. 😕 https://t.co/JUx9Vhk1qF

According to a statement released by the doctor, as reported by Marca, the 35-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least four to six weeks.

"Mr. Rafael Nadal Parera presents, after the pertinent NMR and CT tests, a stress crack in the third left costal arch that occurred in the semifinal match on Saturday in Indian Wells. The estimated time for his return to sports activity is from four to six weeks," the doctor said.

If the recovery period is firm, it means that the former World No. 1 is guaranteed to sit out the Monte-Carlo Masters (April 10-17) and the Barcelona Open (April 18-24) at the very least. The Madrid Masters (May 1-8) and Rome Masters (May 8-15) will also be touch and go.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ BREAKING: Nadal has been diagnosed with a rib stress fracture. He will be out for 4-6 weeks BREAKING: Nadal has been diagnosed with a rib stress fracture. He will be out for 4-6 weeks

The clay season culminates at Roland Garros at the end of the month (May 22 to June 5), but even that is under a serious cloud of doubt now. Firstly, the recovery time might just be a conservative estimate and stretch much further than six weeks in actuality.

Secondly, with a significant portion of the clay season wiped out of his calendar, it remains to be seen whether the World No. 3 will be ready to compete at the French Open without playing many preparatory tournaments prior to it.

Nadal himself, however, remained cautiously optimistic about the ordeal. Speaking through a public statement, the Mallorcan revealed that he was "devastated" with the news, especially after the incredible start he has had to the year.

But at the same time, he promised his fans that he would try his best to recover as quickly as he possibly could and make a speedy comeback to the tennis court.

"This is not good news and I did not expect this. I am devastated and sad because after the start of the season that I have had so good, I reached a very important part of the year with very good sensations and good results," Nadal said. "But hey, I've always had that fighting and overcoming spirit and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again I would like to thank everyone for their support".

Rafael Nadal is defending 2860 points during the clay season

Rafael Nadal is defending 2860 points during the clay swing

Rafael Nadal has a big chunk of his ranking points to defend during the clay swing. The Spaniard won the Barcelona Open (500 points) and Rome Masters (1000 points) last year. He is also defending 1000 points from his 2020 title at the French Open.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Points to defend during clay court season (Monte Carlo through Roland Garros)



Medvedev 790

Djokovic 3530

Zverev 2160

Nadal 2860

Tsitsipas 3355 Points to defend during clay court season (Monte Carlo through Roland Garros)Medvedev 790Djokovic 3530Zverev 2160Nadal 2860Tsitsipas 3355 https://t.co/v45eXk9UqI

To add to that, the Mallorcan has 180 points each from his semifinal exits at the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Masters respectively. All put together, the 35-year-old will be defending 2860 points in the next two months.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan