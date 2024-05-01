Rafael Nadal displays his passion for Real Madrid during Madrid Open 4R loss, asks his team for score updates on Champions League SF vs Bayern Munich

Rafael Nadal couldn't control the Real Madrid fan in him as the Spaniard asked for the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich semifinal score during his fourth-round match at the 2024 Madrid Open.

The Spaniard booked his place in the fourth round of the Madrid Open with wins over Darwin Blanch, Alex de Minaur and Pedro Cachin.

Nadal's dream run came to an end when he was defeated by 30th seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round 7-5, 6-4. This was followed by an emotional tribute held for the five-time Madrid Open champion and a speech by the tournament's most decorated player.

It is no secret that the Spaniard is a die-hard Real Madrid fan and he couldn't control his inner 'Madrista' (a term used for Real Madrid fans) as he asked for Los Blancos' scoreline against Bayern Munich during their first leg of the UEFA Champion's League semifinal. He was also seen clapping and celebrating Vinicius Jr.'s equalizer late in the match.

"Madrid gives me happiness, and I wouldn't be happier being president if I was worse" - Rafael Nadal on potential Real Madrid presidency

During a recent interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Rafael Nadal said that Florentino Perez need not worry about the Spaniard potentially succeeding him as Real Madrid's president.

"I'm not a rival for anything. He's so little afraid of me that being president of Madrid is not in my life plan. I would never face someone who is very good for Madrid."

The 37-year-old said how he is in awe of Perez's work and also said that he wouldn't want to become Real Madrid's president if that would compromise the club's level.

"Florentino's work is impressive and having the team he has, with the financial management he has done, could not have been done better and as a Real Madrid fan, I would not compete with him. Madrid gives me happiness, and I wouldn't be happier being president if I was worse."

Following his exit from the Madrid Open, Nadal now has six wins out of nine matches so far in the 2024 season. He is next scheduled to compete at the Italian Open in Rome as he is on the tournament's entry list.

The Spaniard is the most successful player in the Masters 1000 event's history, with ten titles to his name, the most recent of which came in 2021 where he beat Novak Djokovic in the final.

