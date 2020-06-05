Rafael Nadal doesn't know how great he is: Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick believes Rafael Nadal's humility is the single biggest reason for his global popularity.

The American further noted that Nadal has learned from Roger Federer how to remain fit and motivated even in his 30s.

On the occasion of Rafael Nadal's 34th birthday, Andy Roddick said in a Vodcast on Tennis Channel that the Spaniard is one of the most accomplished athletes in the world - and yet also one of the most humble. According to Roddick it is Nadal's down-to-earth attitude - which has remained unchanged despite his plethora of on-court achievements - that makes him so popular around the world.

"Rafa Nadal is one of the most accomplished athletes on earth...the humility...he looks the same throughout the year," Roddick said.

The 2003 US Open champion went on to say that Rafael Nadal is so far away from arrogance that he is almost unaware of his own greatness.

"He can take a joke. He has this child-like innocence. He doesn't know how great he is. That is why he is so endearing to tennis fans around the world."

Chanda Rubin pointed out that every year Tennis Channel celebrates Rafael Nadal's birthday by giving him a present. She then asked Andy Roddick if Nadal would ever think, 'I already have that; I am done with this stuff' on being given repeat gifts.

Roddick chuckled and replied that the Spaniard is such a nice person he would never even dream of saying something ungrateful.

"I don't think he would say anything like that on air. He would just say: Thank you very much (in Rafael' Nadal's accent)."

"Rafa is one of the good guys not just in tennis, but on earth in general. I love Rafa Nadal. He is a true gentleman," continued the American.

Andy Roddick describes how Rafael Nadal remains motivated even at the age of 34

Paul Annacone, who was also present in the Vodcast, asked Andy Roddick what sustains Rafael Nadal at this stage of his career.

Roddick replied that Nadal is following Roger Federer's example of putting health above everything else. Federer greatly helped by his shift in priorities at the end of 2016, and that model has been successfully replicated by the other great players of the present generation too.

"Your former charge Roger really established health above all things. If you have to take months off at a time, make sure you are healthy to make a run at Slams. He kind of established that at the end of 2016."

The 37-year-old Roddick then proceeded to say that Rafael Nadal has been smart about playing fewer tournaments in a year, which ensures he arrives in peak form at Roland Garros.

"Rafa is fine playing 10-12 events a year, making sure he is up for the French, getting his matches in, playing the Masters Series events on clay," Roddick said.

Pointing out how Rafael Nadal has turned into an all-surface great, Roddick said that the Spaniard can now do well on hardcourt even if doesn't have a lot of match practice.

"Going into the US Open with very few hardcourt matches, Rafa feels comfortable about it. I think that he used to feel the desperation to take reps on surfaces that weren't clay and now he is comfortable enough at the ripe old age of 34 to kind of go and trust the process. He is going to have to grind through the first couple of rounds to gain form. But then once he does that, he is a legitimate contender at any Slam."

The 37-year-old then went on to say that barring any major injuries, Rafael Nadal could win a Slam every year.

"As long as Rafa is healthy, you got to think he'll win one Slam a year at least. When I first saw him when he was 18, I thought at 25-26 it's going to be incredibly difficult for him physically. But credit to him for adjusting well over time."

Andy Roddick talks about the difference in the Rafael Nadal forehand from 1999 to 2017

The conversation ended with Andy Roddick being asked his opinion on the difference between Rafael Nadal's forehand in 1999 and 2017. Roddick remarked that the 2017 version of the Nadal forehand is more potent at generating revolutions, owing to the presence of polyester strings in his racquet.

"The difference between the two Nadal forehands is the presence of polyester strings in his 2017 racquet that helps him generate more RPM. Other than that, there is not too much of a difference. Talent is talent," the American signed off.