Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu among other players nominated for 2022 ESPY Awards for Tennis

Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu are some of the big names that feature in the list of nominees for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award (ESPY) for the Best Athlete in the Men's and Women's Tennis categories for 2022.

Nadal, who won the first two Grand Slams of the year, has been a standout performer on the ATP tour despite grappling with pain and injuries.

Other contenders for the award in the men's tennis category include Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Dylan Alcott.

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz took the tennis world by storm by winning four titles - the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open this season.

Alcaraz made history by breaking into the top-10 at 19 years of age while being compared to having the potential to rival the all-time greats of the game.

Felix-Auger Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and went down to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the French Open.

The 21-year-old broke into the top-10 after being on the winning team at the ATP Cup at the beginning of the year.

Dylan Alcott of Australia became the only male player to win the wheelchair tennis Calendar Year Golden Slam in 2021 by winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and 2020 Summer Paralympics gold medal.

Like Nadal, season's top performer on the women's tour Iga Swiatek finds her name is list of ESPY nominees

Iga Swiatek has dominated the women's tour this season

While Nadal won the French Open and Australian Open, Iga Swiatek dominated the women's tour this season to find a rightful place among the nominees for the ESPY Awards alongside Ashleigh Barty, Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty began the year on a high by clinching the Australian Open title following which she announced her retirement, much to the surprise of the tennis fraternity.

Barty, who remained No. 1 for a record 121 weeks overall, was replaced by Iga Swiatek at the top of the WTA rankings, where she has stayed since. In fact, the Pole has since dominated the women's tour like no one else in recent times. She has won six titles on the trot this season and bagged the French Open at the end of a record-equalling 35-match winning streak.

wta @WTA different surfaces. trophies in a row.



different surfaces.trophies in a row. @iga_swiatek continues to make history 3️⃣ different surfaces. 6️⃣ trophies in a row.🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek continues to make history 🙌 https://t.co/PsP3jpVQta

Swiatek now holds the record for the highest number of successive wins in the 21st century after notching up her 36th straight victory in her first-round match at Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu became the first player from her country to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade, who was Wimbledon champion in 1977.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport EMMA RADUCANU IS THE 2021



THE FIRST BRITISH WOMAN TO WIN A GRAND SLAM SINCE 1977! EMMA RADUCANU IS THE 2021 #USOPEN CHAMPIONTHE FIRST BRITISH WOMAN TO WIN A GRAND SLAM SINCE 1977! 🏆 EMMA RADUCANU IS THE 2021 #USOPEN CHAMPION 🏆THE FIRST BRITISH WOMAN TO WIN A GRAND SLAM SINCE 1977! 👏🇬🇧 https://t.co/LXagq9Lcpr

The Brit won the US Open title last year after entering the main draw as a qualifier and did not drop a set throughout the tournament.

The all-teenage US Open final in 2021 also featured Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who has been nominated alongside Raducanu. Fernandez reached her maiden French Open quarterfinal last month and lost in three sets against Martina Trevisan.

The Canadian fractured her foot during her match against Trevisan and will likely return at the Citi Open in late July.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far