Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Steffi Graf, and tennis world spread Christmas cheer, wish their legions of fans on the occasion

The Christmas spirit is upon us all and tennis superstars such as Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, and Steffi Graf wished their fans on the special occasion. The stars of the tennis world celebrated with their family and friends and also reached out to their numerous fans globally with special wishes.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is back in Mallorca celebrating an extra special Christmas for the Nadal family as this is his infant son Rafael Jr.'s first Christmas. He sent a message from his academy in Mallorca, wishing everyone a happy 2023, while also reflecting on a "great year" for him despite the challenges.

"From the academy, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2023 which is almost here.

"I hope that for you 2022 has been a positive year, for me personally it has been a good year, with better and worse moments like everyone else has, but overall I will remember it as a great year," Nadal said in a video on Instagram.

During a recent shoot for Porsche, Raducanu took the opportunity to wish fans well.

"Hi everyone. I wish all the tennis and Porsche fans a Merry Christmas and a happy new year," Raducanu said.

The top-ranked players in the world on the women's and men's tours respectively, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, also spread some Christmas cheer and festive spirit.

Swiatek was busy playing in the World Tennis League in Dubai on Christmas Eve and joked that she was tempted to wear a Santa hat on the court. She even suggested that "All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey is her favorite Christmas song.

"I have been seriously considering playing like this today for a moment. But for now...I just want to wish you peaceful Christmas with your loved ones. P.S. And listen "All I Want for Christmas..." today!" Swiatek expressed.

Alcaraz celebrated Christmas over a lavish dinner with family.

"The Alcaraz Garfia family wishes you a Merry Christmas," the Spaniard wrote.

Via Instagram - Carlos Alcaraz celebrates Christmas.

Tennis legends Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis also wished fans a happy festive season.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff was also very much in a festive mood even during practice, training on the court while wearing a Santa hat.

Via Instagram - Coco Gauff celebrates Christmas.

After Christmas, where will Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, and others start their 2023 seasons?

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek ahead of the 2022 US Open.

After spending the festive week with their loved ones, the new tennis season will begin before New Year's for many top players, including Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek.

The inaugural United Cup, featuring ATP and WTA stars in a team format and representing their respective countries, begins on December 29. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will not play in the United Cup and will compete in the Adelaide International 1 against the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Carlos Alcaraz will play in an exhibition tournament in Melbourne in early January before directly competing in the 2023 Australian Open.

Both Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will start their 2023 seasons at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The tournament will also feature Sloane Stephens and Leylah Fernandez.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes