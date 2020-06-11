Rafael Nadal is the emperor of the point-by-point mentality, says Emilio Sanchez

Emilio Sanchez lauded the fighting abilities of compatriot Rafael Nadal during a chat with Paul Annacone.

The former player also praised his compatriot's ability to maintain incredible point-by-point focus on the court.

Rafael Nadal is the ultimate fighter and the master of the point-by-point mentality, according to former Spanish ATP player Emilio Sanchez. Sanchez was speaking with Paul Annacone during an episode of Tennis Channel's 'Coaching in the Bigs' series, where he made this affirmation.

While analyzing the strong generation of Spanish players that has developed on the tennis scene since the arrival of Rafael Nadal, Sanchez said that the ability to stay in the moment has served Spain well in recent years.

The 2008 Davis Cup-winning coach for Spain and 15-time ATP Tour singles titlist said in this regard that the point-by-point mentality is best encapsulated by 19-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest Spanish athletes of all time, Rafael Nadal.

"Rafa is the emperor of the point by point mentality."

Rafael Nadal is the ultimate fighter: Emilio Sanchez

When asked what makes Rafael Nadal the player he is, Emilio Sanchez was effusive in his praise for his compatriot.

The 55-year-old eulogized Rafael Nadal's short memory on the court. He singled out Nadal's ability to focus on the next point regardless of what might have transpired on the previous point as a key reason for his success.

"Rafa is like the ultimate fighter. He forgets about what happened the previous ball and goes for the next ball. Rafa is an incredible hunter. And on top of that he is so humble about what he does."

Emilio Sanchez also said that Rafael Nadal never lets his opponents play to their strengths. This aspect of the Spaniard's game is probably best reflected in his dominant 24-16 head-to-head record against his good friend Roger Federer.

Federer, even during his prime in the mid 2000s, struggled to consistently play his best tennis against Rafael Nadal.

"Rafa doesn't give a chance to the other player to play to his strengths. He doesn't allow the other player to get on top of him. He knows that if he relaxes a bit, the other player is going to come in. Rafa takes away what the other player does well. He won't give a chance to the other player."

The 55-year-old Sanchez also made a mention of Rafael Nadal's contribution in Spain's Davis Cup triumph in 2008. He reminisced how the then 22-year-old left-hander beat Andy Roddick in the semifinals in front of a packed arena in Madrid.

"The Davis Cup win in 2008 was incredible. Particularly the win in the semifinal against the US in front of 25000 people when Rafa beat Andy Roddick."