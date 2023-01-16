Rafael Nadal has called fatherhood 'one of the most beautiful things' after opening his Australian Open title defense with a four-set win over Jack Draper.

In an all-lefty battle, the 36-year-old Nadal made a bright start, breaking his opponent in the 12th game to pocket the opener. However, the 38th-ranked Draper came storming back into the contest, conceding just two games to restore parity.

Nadal, though, reasserted his ascendacy over the Australian Open debutant, taking the all-important third set for the loss of four games after squandering a 4-1 lead. After dropping his opening service game in the fourth, Nadal reeled off six straight games against a cramped-up Draper to bring up win #77 at Melbourne Park.

In his on-court interview, the 22-time Grand Slam winner reflected on becoming a dad for the first time in October last year:

"It's one of the most beautiful things in life, without a doubt. So, enjoying this new moment, having fun, super happy and grateful to have the chance to have them with me here in Australia. That helps a lot."

Acknowledging that he's in the twilight of his career, Nadal is simply happy to continue playing and is grateful to do so in the presence of his wife and son. He added:

"Just happy that I'm able to keep playing tennis at this stage of my career imagining myself months away from home being dad might be a very difficult situation, so very grateful for that."

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



on becoming a dad.



#AusOpen • #AO2023 "One of the most beautiful things in this life." 🥰 @RafaelNadal on becoming a dad. "One of the most beautiful things in this life." 🥰@RafaelNadal on becoming a dad. #AusOpen • #AO2023 https://t.co/e7uED9u7Ul

The Spaniard will next meet MacKenzie McDonald on Wednesday for a place in the third round.

Rafael Nadal sees funny side of missing racquet in Draper clash

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal came into Melbourne Park after dropping his first two matches in a season for the first time in his legendary career.

In a tight first set of his opening-round clash against Draper, there was a bizarre moment. The Spaniard discovered during the 4-3 changeover that a racquet he intended to use was missing. Apparently, a ball boy mistook that racquet for another one that required stringing.

Nadal duly brought that to the attention of the chair umpire but was quick to see the funny side of things. Displaying his brilliant sporting spirit, the Spaniard also let his opponent know what transpired. Moments later, he took the first set by breaking Draper before going on to take the win.

Nadal will hope to ride the momentum in his next match against McDonald.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes