Rafael Nadal entertains his baby boy during practice session, playfully teases newborn by making faces at him

Rafael Nadal is in Kuwait training at his tennis academy, preparing for his comeback after nearly 12 months. The Spaniard is accompanied by his family at the club, where his newborn son recently got the opportunity to see the 22-time Grand Slam champion take part in an intense training session.

During the session, Nadal did his best to keep his firstborn entertained, playfully making faces at him with a smile on his face. The adorable moment was captured by a fan on site at the facility in Kuwait, who then uploaded it on social media.

Screengrab from Twitter (originally posted on Instagram)

Rafael Nadal making faces at his baby boy

The former World No. 1 will kickstart 2024 at the Brisbane International, where he has been given a wildcard. Following his stint at the ATP 250 event, he will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, the same tournament where he suffered the hip strain that kept him out of the rest of the 2023 season.

In a recent video, Nadal, who had hinted earlier that next year will be his final season as a tennis professional, addressed the concerns once again, saying that it's still possible that he might call it quits at the end of 2024.

At the same time, the 37-year-old did not want to say anything concrete at the moment, as he's unaware about how his body might fare during the course of the year.

"It is a reality, there are many chances that it will be my last year without any doubt. There are chances that it may only be half a year. There are possibilities it may be a full year, that we may not be able to reach all that. ... these are things right now I do not have the capacity to be able to answer. This is the truth."

"I am only in conditions to say that I return to compete, that I continue having in my head that the normal thing, or that there are many possibilities that it is my last year, and I am going to enjoy the tournaments in that way," Rafael Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal on whether 2024 will be his final year: "Why am I going to set a deadline? It makes no sense"

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal added that on the off chance that his physique allows him to continue playing after 2024, he will not turn down the chance.

Having worked so hard to make his return to tour, the Mallorcan doesn't think it wise to set anything in stone just yet and wants to simply assess his progress on a day by day basis.

"I think it is going to be like that, but I can't be 100% sure because in the end I have worked a lot to come back to compete and if suddenly things and my physique allows me to continue and enjoy what I do ... why am I going to set a deadline? I think it makes no sense," he said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here