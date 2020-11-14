Rafael Nadal more famous than Spanish Prime Minister, says Romanian federation president Ion Tiriac

Over the years, Rafael Nadal has developed into one of the biggest names of the sporting world. However, his impact as an ambassador in Spain and on the Spanish people remains unprecedented, with many claiming that he is one of the country's greatest all-time sportspeople.

Recently, former professional tennis player and current president of the Romanian tennis federation Ion Tiriac spoke about the impact that an athlete of the stature of the Spaniard, can be had on a nation as a whole.

Television multiplies the impact of the stars of the tennis: Ion Tiriac on Rafael Nadal's fame

Speaking to L'Equipe, Tiriac revealed that he believes that a player of the calibre and stature of Rafael Nadal does not just lift the sport of tennis, but lifts athletes in Spain in general, owing to his massive popularity.

"Television multiplies the impact of the stars of the tennis," said Tiriac. "I'm sure (Rafael) Nadal's name is better known than that of the Spanish Prime Minister. This is why I say tennis has a huge chance. The face of a tennis player is more popular than that of a politician because it stays on screen longer."

Tiriac compared Rafael Nadal to the exploits of Boris Becker, who was one of the most well-known faces of sport during his time at the summit of men's tennis, and spoke very highly of the 6-time Grand Slam champion.

"When Becker was playing, he spent 5,000 hours a year on television. Two or three hours a day. Conclusion, he was more visible than the President of the United States. This is why tennis has so many partners. It's a unique sport," said the President of the Romanian tennis federation.

The comments come following Rafael Nadal's remarkable triumph at Roland Garros 2020, where he won his record-extending 13th French Open title, and equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Major titles in his career.

The Spaniard is now vying for his first title at the Nitto ATP Finals, which will also be his first title on indoor hardcourts since the Madrid Masters way back in 2005.

The 34-year-old will come up against some heavy competition in the form of familiar foe Novak Djokovic, who is the favourite, as well as US Open champion Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.