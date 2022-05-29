"Rafael Nadal is the favorite, but historically the favorites don't always win" - Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic believes Rafael Nadal will not have it easy at this year's French Open despite being the favorite for the title.

Nadal is a 13-time champion in Paris, having won a whopping 105 of his 108 matches at Roland Garros. His mind-boggling record on the Parisian clay automatically places him as the favorite for the title every year, regardless of his form.

Speaking to SportKlub, Goran Ivanisevic echoed the same but pointed out how the Mallorcan failed to win it last year despite being the favorite.

"The fact that I think that Nadal is the favorite at Roland Garros is always like that," Ivanisevic said. "The man who won the tournament 13 times must be the favorite. But he was the favorite last year as well, so he didn't win it."

The Croat believes Nadal must be avoided in the finals of the French Open, given his 100% record in that round.

"I find it very difficult to play with him in the final because he never lost it, just as it is almost impossible to play the final with Novak at the Australian Open," he added.

Nadal and Djokovic have been drawn in the same half this year, with both players slated to meet in the quarterfinals. Ivanisevic reckons the tournament will enjoy its greatest ever last-eight fixture should both players lock horns.

"Last year, I said that it is better that they play in the semifinals, and now, unfortunately, they are already in the quarterfinals," he said. "They have to reach the quarterfinals first, and I believe they will, we will have the biggest quarterfinals in the history of Roland Garros."

Ivanisevic did not pick a favorite for that match but made it clear he could not openly predict the Mallorcan as the winner, given it would not paint a good picture with him being Djokovic's coach.

"Who will win, I don't have a glass ball, nor have I ever said that Nadal will, but the fact that it was broadcast on portals… What kind of coach would I be if I said that Nadal would beat Novak and enter the finals, it's really fascinating to me," said Ivanisevic.

Having said that, the former Wimbledon champion warned that favorites are usually not guaranteed title winners.

"Nadal is the favorite, but historically the favorites don't always win," the Croat said. "We go match after match, slowly - when it comes, we will think about Nadal. We knew that there was a possibility that all three (Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz) would be in the upper part of the draw, which is what happened. Unfortunately or happily, we'll see."

Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic remain on a collision course at the 2022 French Open

The 13-time champion in action at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are both one win away from booking their place in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, where they will face each other.

While the Serb, who is the defending champion, plays Diego Schwartzman for a place in the last eight on Sunday, Nadal takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz takes on Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarterfinals, while Alexander Zverev will cross swords against Bernabe Zapata Miralles. The winners of both matches will face each other in the last eight.

