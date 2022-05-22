"Rafael Nadal is not the favorite to win the French Open at this particular moment - maybe the third, fourth favorite" - Mats Wilander 

Tennis legend Mats Wilander believes that 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is the "third or fourth" favorite to win this year's event. The former World No. 1 declared, though, that there have been "several years" where the Spaniard won Roland Garros when he was not the title favorite.

The 35-year-old is bidding to win a record-extending 22nd men's Grand Slam title with victory at the French Open. The Mallorcan's most recent triumph at the Paris Major came in 2020, when he dominated Novak Djokovic in the final.

Nadal exited last week's Italian Open in the last 16 after struggling with a chronic foot issue in his three-set defeat to Denis Shapovalov. He also fell to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on his return to action earlier this month.

The World No. 5 was forced to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open in April due to a rib injury he suffered at the Indian Wells Masters in March. He secured three hardcourt titles in 2022, but has contested just five claycourt matches since last year's French Open.

In an interview with Observador, Wilander assessed the Spaniard's hopes of winning a 14th Roland Garros crown this year.

"No, I don't think he's the big favorite," Wilander said. "We've had several years where Rafa won Roland Garros and he wasn't the favorite. He got there, played better, took advantage of the five sets and found a way. And I'm sure if he's there this year, he'll find a way to play his best tennis."

The three-time Roland Garros champion recognised that Nadal had previously won the event without his best tennis, but suggested Djokovic was the player to beat this year.

"There were years when he came to Roland Garros and he was playing his best tennis, and he won, and there were years when he wasn't playing his best tennis, he did his best and that was enough to win," continued the Swede. "And this could be one of those years where he will do his best and it will be enough, he will improve with every game and his confidence will grow. But in my opinion, he is not the favorite to win at this particular moment. Maybe the third, fourth favorite. And Novak, for me, is number one."

Rafael Nadal could face Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic shake hands after their 2021 French Open clash

Rafael Nadal, who is seeded fifth at the 2022 French Open, could meet World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. It would be a rematch of the pair's classic four-set match in last year's semifinals, where the Serb prevailed.

The 35-year-old could then face No. 6 seed and compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, who is currently on a 10-match winning streak, in the semifinals. The Mallorcan will play Jordan Thompson in the opening round at Roland Garros on Monday.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan