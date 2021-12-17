Rafael Nadal feels he and Roger Federer are "equal," says Novak Djokovic's chances in Grand Slam race are "much higher"

Rafael Nadal believes he and Roger Federer are "equal" given their recent injury struggles. The Spaniard has also admitted that Novak Djokovic's chances in the Grand Slam race are "much higher" than the two.

The 35-year-old is making his much-awaited return from injury this week at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, a high-profile exhibition event. He will then participate in the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne, which begins on 4 January, instead of the ATP Cup team event.

Nadal will next play at the Australian Open, which will run from 17-30 January. The World No. 6, who last competed at the Citi Open in August, has been recovering from a foot injury he suffered at Roland Garros.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Nadal: The only thing I want to do or I’m fighting to do is to be ready if the situation has a small chance to change and I feel myself healthy & I’m able to play the tournament before Australia and be there for 20 days before the Australian Open starts and practicing well #MWTC Nadal: The only thing I want to do or I’m fighting to do is to be ready if the situation has a small chance to change and I feel myself healthy & I’m able to play the tournament before Australia and be there for 20 days before the Australian Open starts and practicing well #MWTC https://t.co/kSvaNunivf

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi exhibition, Nadal admitted his lack of match play will make it difficult for him to regain his top form at the Australian Open. The 20-time Major champion asserted, though, that the key is to be healthy for the first Slam of the season.

"It’s going to be super difficult for me," Nadal said. "If things are going well, I’m only going to play one tournament before Australia and these two matches here, so the amount of hours on court at the competitive level before such a tough and demanding tournament like Australia will be not much.

"But the main thing is still always the same, be healthy," he insisted. "If I am healthy, I still have the interior fire to keep going and to fight for my goals."

Nadal then declared Djokovic has the edge over Federer and himself in the battle to finish with the most Grand Slam titles. The legendary trio are currently tied on a record of 20 men's Majors.

"I am outside of the competition for the last five, six months,” Nadal admitted. "I understand that the conversation [about the Grand Slam race] is always there, especially with Novak that he has been playing every week almost. Me and Roger have been injured for such a long period of time. Of course we are equal, but the chances for Novak are much higher than for us."

Rafael Nadal to face Andy Murray at Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Andy Murray (L) and Rafael Nadal shaking hands after their match at the 2016 Mutua Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will make his return to the match court today against old rival Andy Murray in the semifinals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Nadal received a bye to the last four, while Murray saw off fellow Brit Dan Evans 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match.

Nadal has won 17 of his 24 competitive encounters with Murray. Their most recent meeting was in the semifinals of the 2016 Madrid Open, which Murray won 7-5, 6-4.

With Nadal playing his first match in a while, the Brit will fancy his chances for an upset.

Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK



Andy Murray looks ahead to his meeting against old rival Rafael Nadal 🤩



#MWTC | @andy_murray "Hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of 𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗴𝘂𝘆𝘀" 😂Andy Murray looks ahead to his meeting against old rival Rafael Nadal 🤩 "Hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of 𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗴𝘂𝘆𝘀" 😂Andy Murray looks ahead to his meeting against old rival Rafael Nadal 🤩#MWTC | @andy_murray https://t.co/dyQzybwVoH

