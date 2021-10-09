Rafael Nadal spotted leaving his academy with his entire tennis kit, fuels speculation of training return

Rafael Nadal was recently filmed coming out of his academy in Manacor with his entire tennis kit, including a racket, fuelling speculation on social media that the Mallorcan has finally resumed training.

Rodrigo Meza, a tennis player who trains at Nadal's academy, filmed the 20-time Major champion walking out of what looked like a back exit before heading to his luxury sports car.

The video showed the Spaniard opening the boot of his car to keep all his equipment before the footage was cut.

Nadal brought an end to his season in August after failing to fully recover from a chronic foot ailment that resurfaced during Roland Garros earlier this year. He received treatment for the problem last month, after which he was pictured on crutches. Nadal, however, did not opt to go under the knife.

Many fans believed that it would be a while before the 35-year-old could resume practicing, given that he had recently declined invitations to a couple of golf events due to his foot injury.

A few fans on Twitter pointed out that Rafael Nadal might have been filming a commercial or documentary instead of practicing. However, the majority of Nadal's fans pointed out that the Spaniard wouldn't be carrying his entire tennis kit with him if that were the case.

While it cannot be ascertained from the video that Nadal has resumed training, all the signs point to him having returned to the court.

Rafael Nadal brought an end to his season in August

Rafael Nadal took part in the Citi Open in Washington during the first week of August. He battled foot problems during his matches against Jack Sock and Lloyd Harris, whom he ended up losing to.

The Spaniard proceeded to pull out of the Toronto Masters and a few days later, brought an end to his season, citing his foot injury.

Also Read

In a video announcing his decision to call time on his season, Nadal provided further details on his injury, revealing that it is the same one that has been hampering him since 2005. He did, however, express hope of making a full recovery.

"The injury is nothing, it's the same that I am having since 2005," Rafael Nadal said. "That moment the doctors were very negative about my future career. But I was able to have a career that I never dreamed about so now I am confident to recover again the foot."

Edited by Arvind Sriram