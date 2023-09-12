"Rafael Nadal is fine, recovering" - Uncle Toni gives insight into Spaniard's potential return after extended tennis hiatus

Rafael Nadal has been restricted to the sidelines for the better part of the 2023 season. Most recently, his uncle Toni Nadal gave insight into the Spaniard's potential return to the sport at the 2024 Australian Open.

Ever since the Majorcan left-hander sustained a hip injury at a practice session earlier this season, Nadal has been unable to attend almost every major tournament.

Although he went under the knife for arthroscopic surgery to remedy the issue, the 37-year-old is currently enduring an extensive recovery period before he resumes his journey in the ATP Tour.

However, in light of Novak Djokovic's recent historic milestone of clinching 24 Grand Slam titles, Toni Nadal revealed key details about the Spaniard's potential return.

In an interview with Spain's ElDesmarque de Cuatro, Uncle Toni gave a positive update on the former World No. 1's injury recovery. He further voiced the Spaniard's objective to return at the 2024 Australian Open, contingent on his physical rehabilitation. He said:

"Rafa is fine, recovering. If everything goes well, he wants to return to the courts for the 2024 Australian Open"

The 37-year-old has featured in only four matches this year, suffering losses in three of them to - Cameron Norrie, Alex de Minaur, and Mackenzie McDonald. The last of those defeats came at the Australian Open, where he emerged victorious in 2009 and 2022.

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion and is popularly dubbed the 'King of Clay' - having triumphed in the clay courts of the French Open a staggering 14 times during his illustrious career.

Rafael Nadal reaches new milestone, becomes first tennis player to hit 20 million followers on Instagram

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

While Rafael Nadal has been out of action in the 2023 season, his absence from the sport hasn't managed to halt his growth on his social media. On September 10, the Spaniard became the first tennis player ever to reach 20 million followers on Instagram.

Following the 22-time Major champion, American tennis icon Serena Williams (17 million followers) is second on the list of the most followed tennis players on Instagram.

Meanwhile, notable players which include Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza, and Roger Federer are a long way from competing with the Spaniard winner on this front, with 13.8, 12.2, and 12 million followers each.

