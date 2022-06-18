Rafael Nadal finishes in 4th position after Day 1 of the Balearic Golf Championship

Rafael Nadal's final stint in Mallorca before he has to travel to England for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships comes at the Balearic Golf Championship, a two-day golf tournament over the weekend.
To no one's surprise, it turns out the Spaniard is almost as good at golf as he is at tennis. At the end of Day 1, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is in a very promising fourth position with an overall score of 76, four strokes above the par score of 72. The World No. 4 is tied for the spot with two other players -- Philip Montulet Salva and Antoni Llull Servera.
The 36-year-old trails leader Marc Servera Bisellach by four strokes heading into Day 2, who shot a score of 72 over the 18 holes. Tied in second place are Victor Gadina Miron and Patrick Woolmington, both of whom ended the day with a score of 75, three strokes above par.
The former World No. 1 has a good chance of catching up with the others on Sunday, which will make for a very impressive feat, considering he only plays the sport as a hobby. The last time Nadal played in a golf tournament between Grand Slams, he finished second at the Balearic Mid-Amateur Golf Championship in February, and it remains to be seen whether he can improve on the record.
Rafael Nadal has undergone two rounds of foot treatment ahead of his participation in Wimbledon
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal's fortunes on the tennis court are looking even better, as the Spaniard revealed that he has every intention of playing in the Wimbledon Championships in the coming days.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion has undergone two rounds of Radiofrequency Ablation to treat his persistent foot injury in preparation for the Grass Major. He has since been busy fine tuning his skills on the grass courts of the Mallorca Country Club over the past weekend.
"[The foot treatment that] was done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable. I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased. My intention is to play at Wimbledon, travel to London on Monday," Nadal said. "I have had two sessions of this treatment and they were satisfactory. These five days have allowed me to train and have answered well."
The 36-year-old, a two-time winner, is likely to be seeded second in the tournament, just behind World No. 3 Novak Djokovic. Both the ATP No. 1 and No. 2, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, will be missing the stint at SW19 for varying reasons -- the former due to the event banning all Russian players and the latter due to an ankle injury.