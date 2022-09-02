"Rafael Nadal was flat on his back, bleeding, and still came back to win" - Tennis fans applaud the Spaniard's 2022 US Open R2 win

Rafael Nadal's majestic run at this year's Grand Slam tournaments continues as he improved his win-loss record to 21-0 on Thursday. In the second round of the 2022 US Open, the Spaniard fought back after losing the first set to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 22-time Major winner also improved his head-to-head against the 60th-ranked Italian to 14-4. However, as Fognini said before the match, he made things extremely difficult for Nadal, especially in the first set. The Italian took just 34 minutes to break him twice and take the first set for a 1-0 lead.

Fognini was once again in control in the second set, leading 4-2 when the Spaniard stepped up his game to win 16 of the next 19 games and close out the match. The 36-year-old even suffered an injury to his nose when his racquet bounced off the court and hit his face during the fourth set.

While some fans raised concerns at the level that Rafael Nadal was playing, suggesting that it wasn't enough to go all the way, most were thrilled to see the Mallorcan display his grit for the nth time, coming back from a set down to win the match.

"I'm amazed at the effect AO22 has had on me as a Rafan. I've discarded the typical Rafan attitude of pessimism & anticipating the worst in favor of believing in the impossible. Last year I'd have been down in the dumps. Today, I was still calm & hopeful," a fan tweeted.

"I'm amazed at the effect AO22 has had on me as a Rafan. I've discarded the typical Rafan attitude of pessimism & anticipating the worst in favor of believing in the impossible. Last year I'd have been down in the dumps. Today, I was still calm & hopeful," a fan tweeted.

"Congratulations Rafa. You found the solutions and your rhythm against a very tricky opponent. And we’re onto round 3. Take care with your preparations and see you on Saturday. Every time you’re on court is a gift. Vamos," a user posted.

"Congratulations Rafa. You found the solutions and your rhythm against a very tricky opponent. And we're onto round 3. Take care with your preparations and see you on Saturday. Every time you're on court is a gift. Vamos," a user posted.

"Very weird match. Rafa though I know coming back from a long lay off, but the level of tennis specially in first 2 sets was anything but Rafa's tennis. I hope he does hold up physically but things are looking very tight," another fan wrote.

"Very weird match. Rafa though I know coming back from a long lay off, but the level of tennis specially in first 2 sets was anything but Rafa's tennis. I hope he does hold up physically but things are looking very tight," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"He was flat on his back and bleeding and he still came back to win that match. I can't believe what I just saw. There is only one #RafaelNadal," a fan tweeted.

💨No Match Windy, No? @nomatchwindyno



"Messy. Freakish. I hid behind my phone most of the time. So relieved we get to see our boy this weekend. We love you. Onto round 3! VAMOS!!!" a fan wrote.

"Its rafa we know he can turn things around, but after the first set and a half i thought no way rafa wins today. he coulnt make 3 shots in a row.. ive never seen him like that," another fan commented.

Raj Gupta @RAJ_LSC



#VamosRafa #RafaelNadal𓃵

"GOATDAL was on god level from the 2nd half of the 2nd set. I dare anyone to stop him from getting grand slam no.23. positive way to be in the 3rd round," a fan tweeted.

"I feel like by now we should all know to never count @RafaelNadal out because he just has a knack for finding his way back," another fan wrote.

Varun Lamba @VarunLa92620851 but we move. 23rd Major loading. VAMOS RAFAAAA

"Through to 3rd round, some scary moments along the way, including smashing your nose with your own racket. but we move. 23rd Major loading. VAMOS RAFAAAA," a fan posted.

"I don't understand how I started that bad" - Rafael Nadal after his US Open R2 win

Rafael Nadal is through to the third round

Rafael Nadal will square off against Richard Gasquet in the third round of the 2022 US Open on Saturday. The two players have faced each other 17 times, with the Spaniard winning every single match. 91st-ranked Gasquet has managed to take only four sets from Nadal so far. The last 12 encounters have been won by the Mallorcan in straight-sets.

In a press conference after his second-round win, Nadal expressed his amazement at the dismal start he had to the match against Fognini. He also stated that he was playing much better in the practice sessions compared to the matches.

"Happy after a terrible start. I don't understand yet how I started that bad because the feeling before the match was good," Rafael Nadal said. "I was lucky that Fabio made some mistakes and I was able to start putting some balls in and finished the match playing much better. I am practicing much, much better than what I am playing. That's a positive thing. So I need to make that happen in the matches."

