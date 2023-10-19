Former Spanish tennis professional Jose Higueras is of the opinion that Rafael Nadal is fully realistic and cautious about a possible comeback at the Australian Open.

Much to the delight of tennis fans, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley had revealed last week that the 37-year-old would indeed take part in the first Grand Slam of the year during the upcoming season.

In response to Tiley's statement, Nadal had responded by affirming that he was practising every day and working hard to come back as soon as possible while also appreciating the "vote of confidence" from the Australian Open.

Expand Tweet

"Obviously, it will be a great situation if we see Rafa coming back at the Australian (Open) and then being able to play a good amount of the schedule through the year. At the same time, I think Rafa if fully realistic and cautious," Higueras stated on the Courtside: The US open podcast.

When asked to dwell on the chances of Nadal's return to the tour next season, the 70-year-old Higueras stressed that practising and playing matches are two different things.

The two-time French Open semifinalist added that he too remained "cautiously optimistic" while not ruling out the chance of a possible setback.

"I understand that he has only been hitting balls for a couple of weeks and not full work-outs. Yes, progressively, he is getting his body into the workout mode. Practising and playing matches are two different things," he explained.

"I think, at Rafa's age everything is possible. It is possible that he (Nadal) comes back and is able to play a good amount through the schedule. It is possible that he comes back and he has another setback. So, I am cautiously optimistic," Higueras said.

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open - six finals and two wins

Nadal in acton at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal got past Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-setter after trailing by two sets in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. The 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win ensured that the King of Clay clinched his 21st Grand Slam title.

The 2022 Australian Open win was only the second time that Nadal had managed to reign supreme in Melbourne.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2019, Novak Djokovic got the better of Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the title match to win his seventh Australian Open crown. This came just a couple of years after Roger Federer had dashed the Mallorcan's hopes in the final.

Stan Wawrinka beat Nadal in a four-setter to win his first-ever Grand Slam title in the 2014 Australian Open final.

In 2012, Novak Djokovic took a whopping 5 hours and 53 minutes to beat his arch-rival in the title match at the Melbourne Major. In one of the longest finals in the history of the game, the Serb finally overcame Nadal with the scoreline reading 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5.

Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the Melbourne Major in 2009 after defeating Roger Federer 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 7-5 thus becoming the first Spaniard to clinch the Australian Open.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here